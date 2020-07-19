Sections
All-Academic Team: Ethan Poag, Rivercrest

by Jeremy Muck | Today at 4:07 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption 2020 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Academic Team (publishing date July 19, 2020)

Being a part of the Rivercrest cross country and track and field teams benefited Ethan Poag.

The Rivercrest graduate said he enjoyed the competition outside the classroom.

"It was really fun," Poag said. "Everybody on our track team is so supportive. You have that bond with students outside of the classroom. You get to grow with them and see how they truly are."

Poag recorded a 4.2 GPA and had a 35 on the ACT. He was Rivercrest's salutatorian for the Class of 2020.

"I feel like being well-educated in general is important to success," Poag said.

Poag was a member of the Math, Algebra and Geometry club. He took nine Advanced Placement courses, including Biology, Physics, U.S. and World History, and Computer Science.

Poag's favorite class was AP Biology.

"I like seeing how the system of any species works," he said. "I like to see what's going on in individual organisms."

Poag will attend the University of Arkansas, where he plans to major in mechanical engineering.

"Both of my parents went to Arkansas," Poag said. "They are both engineers. I won't know until later in life what type of engineering I'll be doing. But I'm excited about going to Arkansas."

At a glance

SPORT Cross country, track and field

COLLEGE University of Arkansas

GPA 4.2

ACT 35

NOTEWORTHY Competed in cross country and track and field at Rivercrest. … Member of school’s math, algebra and geometry club. … Salutatorian in Rivercrest’s Class of 2020. … Plans to major in mechanical engineering.

