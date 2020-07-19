All-Academic Team: Mychal Golden, Nettleton

Mychal Golden was Nettleton's football kicker for three years.

Now he's ready for the next four years at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The three-year starter for the Raiders went on to become the school's valedictorian. He had a 4.3 GPA and a ACT score of 31.

He is currently at Navy, where he hopes to continue his football career.

Nettleton Coach Steven Hampton praised Golden for his work on and off the field.

"He's an incredible young man," Hampton said. "He's been a great asset for us."

Hampton said that Golden is planning to try out for Navy's Sprint team, which has a weight limit of 180 pounds and below. Golden's father Colby was a kicker at the University of Central Arkansas.

"He's got a chance," said Hampton, citing the team's weight limit. "That's not something you decide on a whim."

Golden is Nettleton's first football player under Hampton to attend a service academy (Navy, Army, Air Force).

"It's huge," Hampton said. "He's such a well-rounded kid. He's earned this."

In addition to football, Golden was a member of the National Honor Society and participated in Arkansas Boys State.

Golden was not available for an interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette because he is in basic training at Navy.