KAREN MARTIN: Checking for fevers, then and now

In the age of covid-19, you can't enter our newspaper's building in downtown Little Rock without having your temperature taken. This was initially accomplished by a personable young mask-wearing nurse perched on a stool near the entrance, wielding a digital no-touch thermometer she aimed at our foreheads. Zap.

Those of us whose temperatures fell into an acceptable range (below 100) were allowed to affix a colored sticker to our shirts, leave the lobby and go upstairs. Those who were judged too warm were told to go home and not to come back for at least 24 hours.

This went fine for a while. I realized I was looking forward to seeing the thermometer's report, interested in how I was measuring up, hoping for a passable grade.

Then, on a particularly hot morning, my body temperature, normally lower than most people's, was really, really close to 100. The normally cheerful nurse looked alarmed. I explained to that I ride my bike to work, and seemed reasonable to expect that high heat and humidity would affect the reading.

She looked dubious, but tried again. The result was a full degree lower. I felt victorious, like I'd evaded arrest, or displayed an acceptable range on a blood-pressure monitoring, as I bounced up the stairs to my third-floor office.

After a couple of weeks, the nurse disappeared. Temperature-taking fell to our saintly man-for-all-seasons security guard, who took on the task.

As the weather continued to do what it does in the summer, I started to feel a bit of trepidation after my previous hot-weather experience. So I slowed my rate of pedaling on the ride from my home to downtown (a little less than two miles), figuring that would help prevent a rise in temperature. But apparently my body was adjusting to external temperatures and reflected its new attitude when the thermometer flashed its acceptable reading. Still, I felt absurdly pleased when the number came in well under the threshold that meant no admittance.

This went on for another week or so. Then I ambled in on a Monday morning to see a rectangular device mounted on a three-legged stand in front of the guard's desk. "Hold your wrist up to that," our security guy instructed. When I did, an emotionless feminine voice announced, "Your temperature is normal."

For some reason, I found this hugely entertaining. And a little research revealed that wrist temperature tends to be more stable than forehead temperature, which can be affected by physiological and environmental conditions and should be measured in a relatively temperature-controlled environment.

So that led me to wonder: How did body-temperature thermometers come into being?

Thanks to the Internet, it's easy to find out. It all started with the thermoscope, a thermometer without a scale, which came into being in the early 17th century.

According to thoughtco.com, Galileo Galilei (yeah, that Galileo) came up with one in the late 1500s, consisting of a a tube in which a liquid rises and falls as the temperature changes. Accuracy wasn't high on its list of attributes, but you have to start somewhere.

In 1612, Italian inventor Santorio Santorio put a numerical scale on his thermoscope, designed to be placed under a patient's tongue for temperature taking. It didn't do much better than Galileo's, but the scale was a step in the right direction.

The mercury thermometer was said to be invented by Daniel Gabriel Fahrenheit in 1714. In 1724, he took it a step further by creating the Fahrenheit scale, which standardized the measurement process. There's a centigrade scale too, but that's not part of today's discussion.

English physician Sir Thomas Allbutt invented a practical medical thermometer in the 1860s--portable, six inches long, and able to record a patient's temperature in five minutes.

We of a certain age recall, having whined as children that we felt unwell, seeing our mothers approach waving a slender glass tube that was going to determine whether our complaints were legitimate enough to keep us out of school that day. Those were mercury thermometers.

Although they were good at their job (thwarting our attempts to convince parents that we were too sickly to be kicked out of the house and into the schoolyard), they were banned in 2001 by many states because mercury, when released into the environment from a broken thermometer, is highly poisonous.

Now we use digital thermometers: compact, inexpensive, and precise, providing results almost immediately. Although I liked the newsroom nurse and am sorry she's gone, the thermometer allows our security guard to concentrate on the job he does best, without having to fill in as a health-care worker.

I'm always happy to talk to him, but now there's another voice in the lobby when I arrive, hopefully continuing to say: Your temperature is normal.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

