CONNOR THOMPSON: Disregard for coronavirus precautions

No masks, no social distancing, a reluctance to use disinfectants, and refusal to administer hand sanitizer. These are the conditions inside Unit 2 of the Faulkner County jail in Conway.

I know because I experienced it firsthand.

As the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has reported, I was arrested by the Conway police on the morning of Sunday, July 12, outside Andy's Frozen Custard on Dave Ward Drive in Conway. I was providing volunteer legal observation services to peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters who were there to draw attention to an Andy's employee's racist harassment of a Black coworker.

A legal observer monitors interactions between protesters and police, taking photos, video, and detailed notes to document any potential violations of the protesters' First Amendment rights.

Officer Joseph Manno of the Conway Police Department arrested me on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass while I was attempting to capture video of his fellow officers detaining a young woman.

What the Conway police didn't realize when they arrested me was that my phone had not stopped recording.

Protester Dawn Jeffrey and I were booked in Unit 2 of the Faulkner County jail. When my iPhone was returned to me along with the rest of my personal property, the phone was still recording video. It had been recording from the time preceding my detainment up to our release.

Dawn and I were taken into a holding room just inside the jail. The arresting officers were present and wearing masks. We were met by a young African American woman, an employee of the jail, who was not wearing a mask. The woman took our temperatures with a forehead thermometer and asked us intake questions on our potential contact with covid-19.

When I was brought in, I was wearing a mask to mitigate my exposure to the virus. A Conway police officer approached with a digital camera to take photos of me. He told me, "You got to take that mask off, man." My hands were cuffed, and the officer removed the mask from my face. It was placed with the rest of my confiscated property and was not returned to me until my release from jail.

The woman directed Dawn and me to remove our shoes and socks, and we were offered orange jail-issue slip-on sandals.

Dawn asked, "Are those sanitized? I work in a hospital, so I need to ensure I don't contract any disease while I am in here." I quickly realized the truth and implications of what Dawn was saying --covid-19 infection and a lack of testing are widespread in Arkansas' jails--and joined in her hesitation to expose our bare feet to an article of clothing that may have been worn by any number of former arrestees.

Dawn followed up with, "Do you have any disinfecting spray? Just covid precautions." I added, "I will also wait for the disinfecting spray."

The woman then took a can of aerosol spray off the shelf and sprayed down our sandals. The cans were turned with the labels facing away from where we could see them. I asked, "Can I read the label on that spray, please?" And the woman responded, "This is prison. I mean, you can't, this is jail. You get it how you gonna get it."

Dawn responded, "Sister, we weren't doing nothing wrong. We were out there fighting for our rights and fighting for justice, so all we are asking is if you can be a partner. We aren't trying to make your job hard, but they did this to us."

The woman stood firm. She directed me again to give her my shoes and socks. I said, "I would like to know what that spray is, please." Dawn added, "C'mon, sister." The woman ignored us.

"C'mon sister, we're just asking you to help us out. Do your part, man. We're asking. We were out there fighting for what's right. We didn't do nothing wrong." The woman attempted to interrupt Dawn, but she continued: "Let him just see it. It don't take nothing to show him the bottle, sister."

The woman quickly showed the label of the can to me, and then put it back on the shelf turned away from us. I was heartened to see what appears to be a hospital-grade spray being used. But the fact that Dawn and I had to request it to be used when we were ordered to put our bare feet inside jail sandals shows a default disregard for health and safety in a pandemic.

Later, when my mug shot was taken, I was directed to put on a gray loose-fitting shirt over my clothing. I requested to have this article of clothing sprayed with disinfectant before I put it on. A white male jail employee--also not wearing a mask; none of the employees in the jail were wearing masks, from what I could see--sprayed the outside and inside of the shirt with the same spray. I wore it for my mug shot, then immediately removed it.

I requested hand sanitizer from the jail employees. They ignored my request. I waited a few minutes more, then asked again if I could have hand sanitizer. They kept ignoring me, so I gave up.

I have no personal or political animus against officers and jail officials doing their jobs. I only hope that the severity of the covid-19 pandemic, particularly in Arkansas and especially in the state's jails and prisons, would be a wake-up call for these officials to take their own personal health and safety seriously.

I am a concurrent degree student at the UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law and the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service. I came to law school and the Clinton School to make a difference in my home state of Arkansas and the wider world.

When my law professor and I saw the response of the Arkansas State Police to demonstrations in Little Rock following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, firing tear gas at peaceful protesters, we knew something had to be done. We organized 50 law students to be legal observers and deployed them to demonstrations across the state.

As has been widely reported, coronavirus has devastated the Arkansas prison system. The virus is not contained by prison or jail walls, and corrections officers and jail officials are not immune to disease by virtue of their position. This is common-sense science. Our communities are put at risk when our institutions of criminal justice take a cavalier attitude to infectious disease.

I am self-isolating for two weeks and plan to get tested for covid-19 out of an abundance of caution. Fortunately, I was inside that jail for less than an hour. But others are not so fortunate, and whether they are in there voluntarily for a job or involuntarily for holding while their criminal charges are pending, health should be a top priority.

I sincerely hope that Dawn's and my experience will inspire officials to implement pandemic protocols that fully comply with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Arkansas Department of Health. Our story is a small window into a criminal justice system that shows little regard for prisoner and officer health.

Throughout my experience as a volunteer legal observer and witness in jails and prisons in Arkansas, I think about a quote from U.S. Rep. John Lewis, no stranger to the inside of a jail cell, that has been memorialized in a mural in Little Rock's River Market: "If you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to do something about it."

I hope officials will heed Representative Lewis' call.

Connor Thompson is a student at UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law and the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service.