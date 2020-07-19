Sections
Fayetteville man dies in hit-and-run

Today at 3:21 p.m.

A 34-year-old man died Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on the sidewalk.

Ryan Renfro of Fayetteville was walking along Cleveland Street, near the Sunset Drive intersection, when he was struck by a vehicle just after 7 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The driver fled the scene in a vehicle that was not identified in the report.

