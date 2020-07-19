Fayetteville man dies in hit-and-run

A 34-year-old man died Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on the sidewalk.
Ryan Renfro of Fayetteville was walking along Cleveland Street, near the Sunset Drive intersection, when he was struck by a vehicle just after 7 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.
The driver fled the scene in a vehicle that was not identified in the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.