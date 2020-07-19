Florida wing develops bond with UA coaches

Heavily recruited wing Michael James holds the University of Arkansas in high regards for several reasons.

"Arkansas is up there," he said. "They're one of my top schools. I really like that the whole staff has NBA experience. If I want to be a pro it's good option to be coached by those guys. So Arkansas is high on my list."

James, 6-6, 195 pounds, of Orlando (Fla.) Oak Ridge has 15 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Louisville, North Carolina State, TCU, Virginia Tech, St. John's, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and others.

He received an offer from Coach Eric Musselman during a virtual tour with the Hogs on April 27.

"Our relationship has really grown," James said. "Coach Muss has been steady on me. Always checking on me. Checks in on me almost every day or every two days. The whole staff, too."

James said he also talks with associate head coach David Patrick and assistant coach Corey Williams. He also communicates with director of basketball operations Anthony Ruta, special assistant Hays Myers and director of student-athletes Earl Boykins via text messages.

"Coach Patrick, who just joined the staff, he's really been on me since he joined the staff," James said. "He's been going hard ever since he joined the staff."

Patrick recruited former LSU guard Antonio Blakeney from Oak Ridge. Blakeney played in 76 games for the Chicago Bulls from 2017-19 and is currently playing in China.

James explained how he's sorting through his list of schools.

"Really it comes down to ... who is the most consistent and who just doesn't talk about basketball," James said. "Who's checking in on you about how you're doing in life? How's the family doing? Those are the types of coaches that I've really grown into good relationships with.

"Some coaches will just call you every now and then, or they'll just talk about basketball. But the coaches that are really down to earth, get to know your family, get to know you outside of basketball and checking on you outside of basketball, those are the coaches and the relationships that stand out more than others."

Arkansas is one of the schools that fits his criteria.

"It's hard to name off the top of my head, but Arkansas is one of the schools that does that," James said. "Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, Alabama and Cincinnati. There's a couple of other schools."

He averaged 18.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists a game as a junior for the 21-9 Pioneers while making first team all-state in Class 7A. He shot 56% from the field, 43% from beyond the three-point line and 83% from the free-throw line.

A consensus 4-star prospect by two recruiting services, James has yet to be rated by ESPN, but national recruiting director Paul Biancardi is high on him.

"Right now James thrives in the transition game and is excellent at running the floor and finishing plays," Biancardi said. "In the half-court set, he is best at driving to the basket and finalizing a possession over defenders or through contact. His perimeter jumper is capable, and he can be a hard matchup for opponents."

James, who has a 4.0 grade-point average, said his decision-making process is being affected by the NCAA dead period that forbids prospects from visiting colleges because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's impacting my decision a lot because ... my plan was to take my official visits around this time in August and make my decision shortly after that, but the way it's been looking and the feedback from coaches is that we might not be able to come out for visits until a vaccine," he said.

Several medical experts have voiced optimism about a vaccine being available late this year or early next year. James said it's unlikely he would wait and make his college decision in the spring.

"I don't want to drag out my recruitment that long," he said. "I'm going to start narrowing down my list and talk to my parents about what schools I want to keep on my list and what schools I want to focus on, and hopefully make a decision before high school season."

