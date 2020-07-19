Health Care Notebook

Hospitals envision

proton therapy hub

Three Arkansas hospitals signed a letter of intent to create the state's first proton therapy center, an alternative to traditional radiation for treating cancer.

Baptist Health, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children's hospital joined in the agreement with Proton International, a Georgia-based company.

A news release said proton therapy works well for some solid-tumor cancers, such as tumors on the brain, spine, lung, prostate, colon and breast.

The therapy is sometimes used to treat cancers in children, according to reports. Some clinicians have argued that it can mitigate harmful effects of older treatments.

The center will be housed on the UAMS campus in Little Rock and will allow for patients' participation in selective national studies and trials, Chancellor Cam Patterson told University of Arkansas System trustees last week.

The plan will be presented to trustees for formal approval this fall. It also must be approved by governing boards at the two private nonprofit health systems.

Infant death rates

way down in 2018

U.S. infant death rates reached a historic low in 2018, according to data from the National Center for Health Statistics released this month.

There were 21,498 infant deaths that year, a rate of 5.67 per 100,000 births. The mortality rate declined by 2% and was the lowest on record.

Death rates declined significantly for Hispanic babies and remained similar for other racial or ethnic groups. Rates also declined 6% for infants born to woman who were age 29-35 at the time they gave birth.

Leading causes of infant death included congenital malformations, problems related to preterm birth, maternal complications, sudden infant death syndrome and unintentional injuries.

Arkansas is among 16 states with higher-than-average infant death rates. That list includes every state bordering Arkansas except Texas.