In hot spots, infected flood hospital ERs

A health care worker checks the temperature of a fruit vendor at a street market Saturday in the Villa Dolores neighborhood of El Alto, Bolivia. More photos at arkansasonline.com/719covid/. (AP/Juan Karita)

A fast-rising tide of new coronavirus cases is flooding emergency rooms in parts of the United States, with some patients moved into hallways and nurses working extra shifts to keep up with the surge.

Patients struggling to breathe are being placed on ventilators in emergency wards because intensive-care units are full, officials say, and the near-constant care they require is overtaxing workers who also are treating more typical emergency cases like chest pains, infections, and fractures.

In Texas, Dr. Alison Haddock of the Baylor College of Medicine said the current situation is worse than after Hurricane Harvey, which swamped Houston with floodwaters in 2017. The state set a daily record for virus deaths Friday and more than 10,000 confirmed cases for the fourth-consecutive day.

"I've never seen anything like this covid surge," said Haddock, who has worked in emergency rooms since 2007. "We're doing our best, but we're not an ICU."

Patients are waiting "hours and hours" to get admitted, she said, and the least sick people are lying in beds in halls to make room for the most seriously ill.

Around Seattle, which was the nation's first hot spot for the virus that causes covid-19, a new wave of patients is showing up at emergency departments, said nurse Mike Hastings.

"What's really frustrating from my side of it is when a patient comes into the emergency department, and is not really having symptoms of covid, but they feel like they need that testing," said Hastings, who is president of the Emergency Nurses Association. "Sometimes we're not able to test them because we don't have enough test supplies, so we're only testing a certain set of patients."

REMDESIVIR FOR FLORIDA

In Florida, another state that is seeing surging case numbers, hospitals say they are in desperate need of remdesivir -- a medication that has been shown to shorten average hospitalization times -- to treat the coronavirus patients who are filling up beds.

In response, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 30,000 vials of the drug were being shipped to the state -- enough to treat about 5,000 patients.

DeSantis, a Republican, also said tests administered in his state Friday that aim to detect covid-19 antibodies -- indicating whether a person had at some point been exposed to the coronavirus -- showed a 16.1% positive rate.

"That is a significant jump from where we were a month and a half ago," DeSantis said Saturday at a news conference in St. Augustine. "So there's a bigger pool of people who have the antibody."

DeSantis urged people who tested positive for the virus antibodies to give blood to help with the treatment of patients currently suffering from the disease.

On Saturday, Florida reported more than 10,200 new cases of the virus and 90 additional deaths, while Missouri recorded a pandemic-high 958 new cases in one day.

Confirmed coronavirus cases around the world have surpassed 14 million, and deaths neared 600,000, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. On Saturday, the World Health Organization, which also tracks the virus, reported a single-day record of new infections -- over 259,000 worldwide -- for the second day in a row. The true toll of the pandemic is thought to be even higher, in part because of shortages in testing and shortcomings in data collection.

The United States, Brazil and India top the list of cases, and South Africa -- with more than 350,000 cases, roughly half of all confirmed infections in Africa -- entered the top five this weekend.

EMERGENCY ROOM DATA

In the United States, where infections are soaring in many Sun Belt states, Megan Jehn, associate professor of epidemiology at Arizona State University in Tempe, said it's important to monitor emergency room visits since increases there can signal that the virus is spreading more rapidly.

But it's difficult to get a complete picture of how emergency rooms are faring in many places.

In Arizona, one of the few states that reports data on visits to the emergency room by people with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms, numbers started to spike in early June and peaked earlier this month. More than 2,000 people went to emergency rooms with coronavirus symptoms on a single day, July 7.

On Saturday, Arizona health officials reported a daily record of 147 deaths from the coronavirus and 2,742 new confirmed cases.

The Department of Health Services say the additional deaths included 106 newly attributed to covid-19 after health officials' latest periodic reviews of death certificates. It says the additional cases didn't include figures from a laboratory that missed the reporting cutoff. The department says the missing cases will be reported today.

The additional deaths and cases reported Saturday increased the statewide confirmed totals to 2,730 deaths and 141,265 infections.

Dr. Robert Hancock, who works at hospitals in Texas and Oklahoma and serves as president of the Texas College of Emergency Physicians, said some Texas emergency rooms are facing backups of patients awaiting ICU beds. And many of them are on ventilators, meaning they require more attention than other patients.

"Unfortunately, because of the increased demand for personnel, there typically isn't anybody free to come down to the ER to help a lot of times from a nursing standpoint," he said.

Burnout could await these health workers, as it did some in New York City when it was the epicenter of the nation's outbreak in the spring.

Emergency room doctors and nurses were caught off guard by the relentless stream of severely sick patients during shifts that often lasted 12 hours, said Dr. Bernard Chang of New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center.

"You were on high alert the whole shift," Chang said. "It was a brutal, sustained battle."

Teams of military medics have been deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by patients. The surge of infections means that millions of American children are unlikely to return to classrooms full time in the fall.

'POOL TESTING'

In other developments in the United States:

• The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized "pool testing," a move aimed at broadening checks for the coronavirus and using fewer testing resources.

Quest Diagnostics Inc. will be able to test samples containing as many as four swab specimens, the agency said on Saturday in an emergency-use authorization.

The samples collected are then tested in a pool or "batch" using one covid-19 test, rather than running each sample through its own test. If the pool is positive it means that one or more of the individuals tested may be infected, so each of the samples in that pool is then tested again, individually.

• New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he would step up enforcement on bars and restaurants in an area of Queens after a news report on large crowds, late-night parties and little social-distancing.

"This is unacceptable," the mayor tweeted in reaction to a Fox 5 report from the Astoria section. "New Yorkers have made too many sacrifices to fight Covid-19. We can't let up now."

• California reported 9,199 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, above the 14-day average of 8,475, according to the health department's website. There have been 375,363 confirmed cases in the state. The number of deaths climbed by 120 to 7,595.

• New Jersey reported 309 new virus cases, up from 202 the day before -- when Gov. Phil Murphy warned that the state's transmission rate was the highest in weeks. The governor reported 16 deaths Saturday, down from 20 the day before.

• No employee or resident has tested positive at Yosemite National Park's health clinic, and no visitors have reported being sick since the park began reopening last month, but tests of the park's raw sewage have confirmed the presence of the virus.

Dozens of people are believed to have been infected.

The public-health officer for Mariposa County, who is overseeing coronavirus testing in the Yosemite area, said the emergence of the coronavirus will not likely lead to policy changes because the park is already following local and state restrictions.

Yosemite, which typically attracts more than 4 million visitors each year, is cutting the number of vehicle passes to the park by half. Visitor centers remain closed, while campgrounds, gift shops and hotels are limiting services to allow for physical distancing.

SOUTH AFRICA WARNED

South Africa on Saturday became one of the top five worst-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organization again reported a single-day record of new infections with 259,848.

South Africa's 350,879 cases make up roughly half of all confirmed infections on the African continent and its struggles are a sign of trouble to come for nations with fewer health care resources. South Africa now trails the U.S., Brazil, India and Russia -- all far more populous countries -- in the number of infections.

"The simple fact is that many South Africans are sitting ducks because they cannot comply with World Health Organization protocols on improved hygiene and social distancing," the foundation of Desmond Tutu, the former South African archbishop and Nobel Peace Prize winner, warned in a statement.

South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said, "This is an urgent and important plea to all South Africans. The fight against covid-19 is in our hands. We must act now." He expressed concern that "fatigue seems to have set in" and people are letting down their guard, with little social-distancing and masks abandoned.

Elsewhere new infection numbers are a reminder that normal life is still far from sight.

In Bangladesh, confirmed cases surpassed 200,000 but experts say the number is much higher as the country lacks adequate labs for testing. Most people in rural areas have stopped wearing masks and are thronging shopping centers ahead of the Islamic festival Eid al-Adha this month.

In India, a surge of 34,884 new cases was reported as local governments continue to reimpose focused lockdowns in several parts of the country.

In Amsterdam, authorities late Saturday urged people not to visit the city's famous red light district and have closed off some of the historic district's narrow streets because they are too busy.

After months of coronavirus lockdown measures, prostitutes in the Netherlands were allowed to resume work on July 1 and as other restrictions also have eased, the red light district has gotten busier again.

In Britain, scientists poured cold water on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's hope that the country may return to normal by Christmas.

A world where people can "go to work normally, travel on the buses and trains, go on holiday without restrictions, meet friends, shake hands, hug each other and so on -- that's a long way off, unfortunately," without a vaccine, said epidemiologist John Edmunds, a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

DIRE ESTIMATE IN IRAN

In a shocking announcement Saturday, Iran's president estimated as many as 25 million Iranians could have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak's beginning, and urged the public to take the pandemic seriously, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

President Hassan Rouhani cited a new Iranian Health Ministry study in offering the high number of infections. Officials have not explained what the report's estimates are based on, and the study has not been made public.

Rouhani also said he believes an additional 30 million-35 million people could be infected in coming months, again without citing the basis for his estimate. Iran's population is around 81 million people.

Iran has seen the worst outbreak in the Middle East, with more than 271,000 confirmed cases and at least 13,979 deaths.

Referring to the Health Ministry report, Rouhani said it also predicts that the number of hospitalizations soon will be "twice as many as we have seen in the last 150 days."

In recent weeks, Iran has seen daily death tolls spike to their highest-ever levels, sparking increasing fear even as government officials say they can't lock the country back down for fear of cratering its sanctions-hit economy.

Authorities in the capital, Tehran, are imposed new restrictions Saturday, closing some public spaces like coffee shops, zoos, and indoor swimming pools.

Before Iran reported its first cases of the virus in February, authorities denied for days that it had reached the country, allowing the virus time to spread. The nation marked the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution with mass demonstrations and then held a parliamentary election in which authorities desperately sought to boost turnout.

Information for this article was contributed by Jay Reeves, Kevin McGill, Jonathan J. Cooper, Cara Anna, Carla K. Johnson and Amir Vahdat of The Associated Press; and by Bloomberg News.

FILE - In this July 16, 2020 file photo, Infectious Disease Physician Army Maj. Gadiel Alvarado, left, with the Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force, walks down the hall with United Memorial Medical Center's Mariya Mohiuddin, director of COVID-19 testing and logistics, inside a newly setup wing in the hospital in Houston. Texas reported a new daily record for virus deaths Friday and more than 10,000 confirmed cases for the fourth consecutive day. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

FILE - In this July 16, 2020 file photo, Infectious Disease Physician Army Maj. Gadiel Alvarado, right, with the Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force, talks with United Memorial Medical Center's Dr. Joseph Varon, inside a newly setup hospital wing in Houston. Texas reported a new daily record for virus deaths Friday and more than 10,000 confirmed cases for the fourth consecutive day. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

FILE - In this July 16, 2020 file photo, PPE and medical supplies to be used by members of the Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force, are shown inside a wing at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston. Texas reported a new daily record for virus deaths Friday and more than 10,000 confirmed cases for the fourth consecutive day. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

FILE - In this July 16, 2020 file photo, Registered nurses Army Lt. Col. Oswaldo Martinez, left, and Maj. Andrew Wieher, right, with the Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force, work to setup a nurses station inside a wing at United Memorial Medical Center, in Houston. Texas reported a new daily record for virus deaths Friday and more than 10,000 confirmed cases for the fourth consecutive day. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Photo by AP

People pass through a skywalk leading to Chris Hani Bardgwanath Hospital in the township of Soweto in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday as the nation became one of the coronavirus pandemic’s top five worst-hit countries. (AP/Themba Hadebe)