Lane closings set for U.S. 63 work

Overlay work on a 7-mile section of U.S. 63 in Craighead County will require daily lane closings for about five weeks, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.
The lane closings will be in place on the section of U.S. 63 between Bono and the Lawrence County line from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during weekdays, weather permitting.
Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones, flaggers and signs. Work on the project was scheduled to begin Friday.
