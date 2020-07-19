Past teaches lessons

I feel compelled to write in response to Mike Masterson's column of last Sunday, where he asked, "So how could Fauci have possibly known and predicted something like covid-19 would ravage our nation?"

Please reread the same column just a few sentences earlier: "The history of the last 32 years that I have been the director of the NIAID will tell the next administration that there is no doubt they will be faced with the challenges their predecessors were faced with," it quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci as saying.

It seems likely that Dr. Fauci is not drawing upon mystical powers or conspiratorial connections, but a lifetime of training and experience. He knew the administration would be faced with significant public health challenges, just as he personally witnessed in three decades of administrations before it.

Dr. Fauci probably had insight that the current "management style" (or lack thereof) he observed would likely result in a public health disaster. He didn't need to know any specific details to predict it.

I suspect with our collective focus on the pandemic, many local and national public health crises have been developing, and the same "distract everyone and it will disappear" strategy will generate similar catastrophic results.

Just as it has before.

TOMMY TRUSSELL

Conway

A challenge looming

America needs an opposition party that embraces truth, science, and liberty for all. I sincerely hope Republicans rise to the challenge after November.

CHRIS SPATZ

Conway

Not working for us

I was happy to read in the paper that Walmart has made wearing masks inside its stores mandatory. Apparently, Walmart management wants to protect the health of both customers and employees. They show much more sense than Republican governors who, following the example of our mentally impaired president, refuse to mandate masks in public places. They are afraid of Trump and of losing votes. Of course, if most of us die of coronavirus, who's going to vote?

I am, however, concerned about Walmart employees who will have to face the ignoramuses who refuse to wear the masks. Some may just be belligerent and babble something about their rights as Americans--rights that apparently include the right to endanger other citizens--but some may become physically violent. I hope that the stores will have security guards on hand to deal with such people.

I used to vote Republican, but all I have to say now is this: If you can't give us better government, you should just pack up your hypocritical slogans (along with your thoughts and prayers) and go hide somewhere until you can figure out how to deliver a party that works for the American people.

HANA MIRONOFF

Fayetteville

Must save our nation

I love my country. I am heartbroken by all the division and outright hate. I am incensed by our leaders who seem to derive pleasure in fomenting this hate.

Donald Trump doesn't care about you. There is nothing in his behavior or rhetoric to indicate otherwise. He cares only about himself and feeding his own ego. He is putting countless innocents in harm's way on a daily basis by having vanity rallies and gatherings, by refusing to wear a mask, by ignoring scientists and the intelligence community, by retweeting racist videos and hate speech, by refusing to confront or admonish Russia for reportedly placing bounties on the heads of our beloved and brave soldiers. This, to me, is the ultimate betrayal. He seems to care more about dead Confederate generals than our troops. I am heartbroken by what has happened to this country I love so dearly.

We have an opportunity in November to end this madness, and we must. Our democracy, our Constitution and our very lives depend upon it. Please vote this plague of a president out of office. It is our only hope for saving ourselves. Thank you.

JANET NEILL

Little Rock

What we really need

With the right education you can fix ignorance. But, the person(s) must be willing and capable of understanding the facts and information offered by reputable sources. Those highly qualified individuals are without bias and are without any political motivation or preconceived conclusions. But then, you can't fix people who are unwilling to accept facts and information with an open mind. These people are so close-minded and/or ultra-conservative, they are not willing to change their minds, no matter what the evidence shows to be true.

This is why so many people can be misled and manipulated by their political leaders, some religious leaders and sects, dictators and the egotistical self-absorbed individuals only motivated by power and control.

How can people be so easily controlled and manipulated, even when it's against their best interests? How can religious "conservatives" be so unwilling to accept new information? When the facts show they don't know the truth, they still can't accept it. You can't be totally conservative, or totally liberal. I like to be open-minded and able to look at all the facts before I form conclusions. Use your know-ledge to weigh the information given to you, the source, etc. Don't totally accept facts coming from only one source. This would be a better world if everyone kept an open mind about all things. And this doesn't mean you should change every time you get new information, but be willing to be able to change, even just a little.

Plus, there is no such thing as a "liberal," not on everything. No one can change every time they hear a new or different idea.

What we all need is more compassion, understanding, acceptance, and less hatred, prejudice, bigotry and harsh judgment of all people.

L.D. BINTLIFF

Bee Branch

It's asking for trouble

Opening any school before there is a vaccine for the covid virus would have catastrophic results!

FREDERICK WEED

Sherwood