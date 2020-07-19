POLICE BEAT: Man charged with threatening Little Rock officer

Man charged with threatening officer

A Sherwood man is in jail, accused of threatening to kill a Little Rock police officer and the officer's family early Saturday, according to an arrest report.

Officers encountered Tyrone Taggart, 34, about 2 a.m. near the River Market building at 400 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock. He appeared to be drunk, and was yelling and belligerent, the report said.

Taggart struggled with arresting officers, the report said, and on the way to the police station he threatened to kill the officer and the officer's family.

He was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bail and is charged with felony terroristic threatening and three misdemeanors.

Man, 35, jailed on drug charges

Little Rock police arrested a man on drug charges Saturday morning after officers found him passed out in his vehicle at 2620 W. 65th St., according to a police report.

Arrested was Michael Grayson, 35, whose car smelled of marijuana, the report said.

Officers found cocaine, marijuana and scales in the vehicle, the report said.

Grayson was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bail, and is charged with felony possession of cocaine with purpose, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.