Off the Wire

MOTOR SPORTS

Busch DQ'd after Xfinity finish

Kyle Busch celebrated a 10th NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Texas, and then had it taken away. Busch failed post-race tech inspection Saturday after finishing ahead of Austin Cindric, who was declared the winner for the third victory in a row after winning both Xfinity races at Kentucky. NASCAR said the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was disqualified for failing heights. It would have been the 98th career win for Busch in the series. Instead, Cindric got his fifth in 83 career starts despite crossing the finish line 0.949 seconds behind Busch. After coming back through the field three times in the race, including an early speeding penalty on pit road, Busch built a 3.3-second lead before a final caution flag when Joe Graf Jr. made contact with the wall. Busch led only 15 of the 201 laps. Justin Allgaier regained the lead from Cindric when both pitted on lap 159, but was penalized for a blend line penalty when getting back on the track. After doing his pass-through penalty 10 laps later, he dropped two laps off the pace and wound up finishing third, behind series points leader Chase Briscoe.

HORSE RACING

Authentic claims Haskell victory

Authentic gave Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his record-extending ninth victory in the $1 million Haskell Stakes on Saturday, holding off late-charging Ny Traffic by a nose at Monmouth Park. Jockey Mike Smith put the Santa Anita Derby runner-up on the lead at the start, and they covered the 11/8-mile Grade I stake in 1:50.46. The win was the third in four starts this year for the colt. Belmont runner-up Dr Post finished third under jockey Joe Bravo. Smith, who made the trip in from the West Coast and had to pass a coronavirus test before gaining entrance to the track, broke Authentic from the No. 2 post and never lost the lead. It might have been a going away present for Baffert, who will start a 15-day suspension on Aug. 1. The Arkansas Racing Commission penalized him after two of his horses tested positive for a banned substance in races May 2 at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Baffert last won the Haskell in 2015 with American Pharoah, one of two colts he guided to the Triple Crown. Justify (2018) was the other.

GOLF

Riley wins in San Antonio

Davis Riley won the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks on Saturday for his second Korn Ferry Tour title of the season. Riley birdied three of the last four holes for a 5-under 67 and a two-stroke victory over Taylor Pendrith and Paul Barjon in the tour's second consecutive event at TPC San Antonio. Riley earned $108,000 and jumped from third to first in the points race for 25 PGA Tour cards. The Panama Championship winner in February, the former Alabama player also moved within a victory of an immediate PGA Tour promotion. Riley holed out from a bunker for birdie on the par-4 15th, hit to 11/2 feet on the par-3 16th. just missed another birdie on the par-17th and hit his third to 2 feet on the par-5 18th.