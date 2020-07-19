100 years ago

July 19, 1920

• The Little Rock Moose baseball team defeated the 38th Infantry yesterday morning in a hard-fought contest, 3 to 0. Joints struck out 17 and Verbeyst fanned 11. Batteries were: Moose, Joints, and Zinn: 38th Infantry, Verbeyst and Wagner. The two teams will play again Saturday afternoon.

50 years ago

July 19, 1970

• Kathy Lynn White, 16, a junior at North Little Rock High School, was named North Little Rock's Miss City Beautiful at a pageant Saturday night at Ridgeroad Junior High School. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth C. White of 5219 Lakeview Road. Paula McKnight was the first runnerup.

25 years ago

July 19, 1995

FAYETTEVILLE -- Five members of the powerful Ozarks-based Walton family stepped from behind the corporate mantle of SKB Investments Inc. on Tuesday and acknowledged they bought the first $5 million in bond anticipation notes to finance the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport. In a two-page letter released late Tuesday, North Little Rock attorney Ken F. Calhoon announced that SKB's shareholders are Helen Walton, the wife of the late Wal-Mart Stores Inc. founder Sam Walton; and their four children, Rob, John, Jim and Alice Walton. The disclosure climaxes months of effort by local newspapers to learn the identities of the investors, who reportedly could have had a first priority claim on the 2,200 acres of airport property in the event of a project failure.

10 years ago

July 19, 2010

HOT SPRINGS -- The newly appointed Miss Arkansas Alyse Eady, clad in a slimming sleeveless number and teetering on T-strap heels, pranced out of the Austin Hotel after her first news conference Sunday and ducked into her brand-new, bright-red Chevrolet Camaro, careful not to knock the sparkling crown off her head. "This red is perfect," Eady, 22, squealed as she grabbed the steering wheel and turned the ignition. After a full morning of photos and interviews, Eady was ready to speed off -- not only in her new carriage, but in her reign as Miss Arkansas 2010. Eady was crowned Miss Arkansas after Saturday night's three-hour pageant finale, which opened with 44 contestants and a full audience of supporters, all eager to hear who would represent the state at Miss America in Las Vegas on Jan. 15. By the end of the night, about $75,000 in scholarships and countless awards were doled out, but only one crown. In addition to $50,000 in gifts, Eady received $20,000 in scholarship money for graduate school.