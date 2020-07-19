Pandemic tests animal shelters

While more people have been moved to adopt or foster a four-legged friend during the coronavirus pandemic, shelters in Central Arkansas have had to find new ways to get animals into homes.

Central Arkansas Rescue Effort for Animals, an organization that coordinates foster arrangements for animals from Little Rock, Maumelle and Jacksonville when those shelters get overwhelmed, has seen an uptick in the number of animals that need to be placed in foster care during the pandemic, executive director Casey Severns said.

In the past month and a half, the demand for fosters and adoptions has become about even with the intake, he said.

"A lot of people were just home and wanting companionship," Severns said.

Little Rock Animal Village has had a higher proportion of pets adopted using an online process since mid-March than it did during the same four months in 2019, and adopters have emptied out the North Little Rock shelter several times over since visitors were allowed back in on June 1, with just one dog available for adoption as of Wednesday, officials said.

The Little Rock shelter closed to the public March 18, along with other city buildings, but the shelter has facilitated 331 online adoptions in the four months since, manager Tracy Roark said Wednesday.

There were a higher number of adoptions during the same four-month period last year -- 554 -- but Roark noted that the shelter's intake during that period in 2019 was higher, at 1,361, compared with 2020's 786 during the same time frame.

Roark said he considers the shelter's online adoption system a success and it plans to continue it even when the shelter welcomes potential pet adopters through its doors once again.

"It's just made people aware that there's ways to adopt rather than coming in," he said.

The shelter posts photos of available pets on its website and Facebook page, and Roark said the shelter's staff members try to give people seeking pets quality, honest information they can about the animals.

Animal Village also allows animals to be returned if an online adoption doesn't work out, no questions asked.

"The only question I'm going to ask is, 'Do you want to try another dog?'" Roark said.

One challenge for the shelter was the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which it works with to transport dogs from Little Rock to northern shelters, ceasing transport until June. The resumption of that service has been a help, Roark said.

The city's Animal Services Division has moved 246 more dogs and cats through the organization and other rescue groups, Roark said. The shelter had 106 dogs and cats as of Wednesday, and its capacity varies based on the proportion of dogs and cats -- the shelter is currently "overrun with cats," Roark said.

Animal Village is not currently taking pets surrendered by owners except in special circumstances and plans to keep it that way until after the pandemic, Roark said. He said the city's animal control officers are starting back up with trapping stray cats, which annually becomes more of a problem in the spring and summer, after a period where enforcement was a challenge because of altered shifts to practice social distancing.

The greatest impact of the pandemic on the shelter has been strain on staff members, who are constantly trying to find new ways to get the animals outside as they no longer have volunteers who can walk the dogs, Roark said.

David Miles, director of North Little Rock's animal control unit, said the city's shelter closed to the public March 20 and tried to have people come in just to meet the animal they were considering adopting. However, the shelter wasn't able to ensure that people socially distanced, so the shelter halted adoptions until reopening to the public on June 1.

"And thank goodness. Pretty much every cage in our animal shelter was full, and we were on the verge of having to euthanize just for space," he said.

Miles said allowing people to come in and interact with the animals has been an advantage; he said he didn't want to do online adoptions because he wanted people to interact with the animal first.

Miles said North Little Rock has cleared its shelter several times in the past month and a half, which he attributes to being one of the only animal shelters open to the public in Central Arkansas.

As of Wednesday, Miles said the shelter only had one dog up for adoption and no cats. The shelter's capacity is about 20 cats and 100 dogs.

He said the shelter has seen an increased number of calls from other jurisdictions during the pandemic, and it seems like other shelters in Central Arkansas have stopped accepting as many animals. The shelter only takes animals from North Little Rock.

"We've just been getting hammered for the last three months," he said.

In Sherwood, senior animal control officer Charlie Gullette said the shelter has restricted access to the building but is taking animals out and allowing people to meet their potential pets outside.

She said the shelter updates its Facebook page to post photos of adoptable pets and then has a bulletin board in front of the shelter with photos for people who don't use social media.

"We bring the animals out on a leash to them and we have a little dog park out back for them to visit," she said.

She added that rescue groups are helping to connect the shelter's cats with new homes.

"The cats are not as friendly if you try to take them out on a leash," she said.

Gullette said the shelter saw a surge of lost and stray animals after the Fourth of July, as animals were spooked by fireworks, but before that, the shelter had a manageable intake.

Central Arkansas Rescue Effort for Animals also has adjusted how it coordinates adoptions by doing private meet-and-greets and enforcing the use of masks and social-distancing, Severns said. Despite the changes, more people are fostering -- the organization typically had seven or eight consistent fosters and now has at least 20.

The organization is still fielding calls "just about every day" from people in Pulaski, Faulkner and Saline counties who have found dogs, which staff members try to connect with other rescue groups that might be able to place the animals, Severns said.

"It's so hard to help every single one of those people," he said. "Those phone calls just exploded over the last couple of months."