Parkview TE Outley picks UA

Little Rock Parkview tight end target Erin Outley orally committed to the University of Arkansas on Saturday.

Outley, 6-4, 256 pounds, was the first in-state prospect to receive a scholarship offer from Coach Sam Pittman after he became head coach, and Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Missouri, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, Oregon, Michigan State and others followed.

He made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on Feb. 1, and the coaches laid out how they would use him. The relationship with Pittman, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and tight ends coach Jon Cooper then blossomed.

"It's always been in my heart, and I fell in love with Coach Pittman," Outley said. "We talk every day, and I felt it was the best fit for me."

Outley said he and other in-state prospects have talked about helping Arkansas get back on track.

"It's my home state, and I want to help change the program around and get the program back to where it used to be," Outley said. "Just coming and making a difference at Arkansas."

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network saw Outley and numerous other prospects in Little Rock in December. He rates Outley as a 4-star prospect.

"Good size, tough, aggressive, sure-handed and moves well," Lemming said. "He's a good all-around athlete."

Outley recorded 48 catches for 721 yards and 8 touchdowns as a junior, and he had 27 receptions for 322 yards and 6 touchdowns as a sophomore. As a freshman, he had 22 catches for 331 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Razorback commitments have a group chat called "2021," and Outley has been communicating with his future teammates.

"We talk, we joke around and make jokes, we're building relationships with everybody," Outley said.

His relationship with Cooper played a major role in his decision.

"I love coach Cooper. We talk almost every day," Outley said. "We talk about everything. About life and how things are going outside of football, and that helped me understand that I wanted to be a Razorback."

He said his family was supportive of his decision.

"They just wanted to do what was best for me and try and make my own decision on where I wanted to go, and that's what really happened," he said.

Outley's well-rounded skill set will be put to use by Briles.

"They want to use me in every part of the offense: red zone, middle of the field, going out for passes and help blocking," Outley said.

Patriots Coach Brad Bolding said Outley was a marked man last season, yet still thrived.

"Erin was a key part of the offense, and he made plays even though teams were keying on him," Bolding said. "He lined up all over the field. Understands the game better and keeps improving his blocking."

Outley is the 15th commitment in the Hogs' 2021 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.