Pet of the Week

Today at 5:04 a.m.
Hope is such a lady on her walk. She wants to hang out with the other dogs and is sad to be going back into her kennel. This girl enjoys watching the cats and sniffing all the smells. Hope has the sweetest face with the most gorgeous eyes and is ready to go home.

Hope is such a lady on her walk. She wants to hang out with the other dogs and is sad to be going back into her kennel. This girl enjoys watching the cats and sniffing all the smells. Hope has the sweetest face with the most gorgeous eyes and is ready to go home.

Canine Close-Up

Java, a 2 year-old Chow mix, is so sweet and walks well on leash. When she gets excited, she makes the funniest sound. If you're looking for a fun-loving girl, she is looking for her forever home.

Rocky is a shelter favorite. He makes friends quickly. Rocky is a medium-sized lab mix a little over 2 years old and would love a forever home. Rocky has so much love to give.

Hope and friends can be adopted through the Cabot Animal Shelter. More information is available at (501) 834-2021 and cabotar.gov.

