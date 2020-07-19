UA Notebook

Trustee vote boosts

recreation projects

FAYETTEVILLE -- A plan to build up to 12 tennis courts and a soft-surface bicycle trail near campus received a boost Wednesday when trustees approved a land swap with the city.

Pending approval by Fayetteville's City Council, "our desired construction duration is 10-12 months which would hopefully give us a new facility by late fall of 2021," Mike Johnson, associate vice chancellor for facilities, said in an email.

If approved, the university would acquire about 10 acres near South Razorback Road and Indian Trail -- just a few hundred feet from a southern entrance to campus -- in exchange for 62.4 acres of vacant land east of I-49 at the end of West Maple Street, an area known as Markham Hill.

Johnson said the tennis courts project for student recreation has an estimated cost of $4.4 million but construction bid documents have not yet been finalized. Separately, a Walton Family Foundation grant of $355,000 is helping with the cost of three trail projects, including the new mountain bike trail, Johnson said. He said some university funds are being used for the trails.

"Our urban bike track is essentially several skill levels of soft-surface trails to be constructed on the more challenging terrain features not required by the tennis courts and within the existing tree canopy on the southern portion of the property," Johnson said.

The plan is to change the route of the paved Tsa La Gi Trail, Johnson said. The new bicycle track would be open to the public and connect with the rerouted trail, he said.

Classroom cleanup

on student to-do list

FAYETTEVILLE -- Students will be encouraged to clean their own desks between classes this fall.

"Cleaning supplies will be available in classrooms for students to wipe down their desks. It is highly encouraged as an additional step to the cleaning and disinfecting the university will be doing in classrooms, labs and other public spaces as well," UA spokeswoman Amy Schlesing said in an email Friday.

The campus is among several schools to make cleanup a group project as colleges work to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission. The UA plan calls for students and faculty members to be ready for "several modes of instruction," including face-to-face instruction.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention refers to cleaning desks and work areas in its list of considerations for institutions of higher education: "Encourage students, faculty, and staff to use disinfectant wipes to wipe down shared desks, lab equipment, and other shared objects and surfaces before use."

Arkansas State University is among other universities that have called for non-staff members to become involved in cleaning shared areas, with a task force recommending "for students and faculty to wipe down desks or equipment prior to classroom use," spokesman Bill Smith said in an email.

Information-officer

fill-in named to job

FAYETTEVILLE -- Steve Krogull has been appointed the top information officer at UA.

Krogull joined UA in October as associate chief information officer for research and academic technology. He took over as interim chief information officer in March.

The previous officeholder, Dawn Stoyanoff, resigned from the position effective Feb. 24 but continued on to help with the transition until April 30, said UA spokeswoman Amy Schlesing. Stoyanoff stayed in the role for a year after being appointed in February 2019.

Krogull previously worked at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has a bachelor's degree in radio-television communications and a master's degree in educational media from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

His appointment as permanent chief information officer took effect Wednesday and he is earning $220,000 annually, the same salary paid to Stoyanoff in that role, Schlesing said.

Vice chancellor role

filled temporarily

FAYETTEVILLE -- David Snow has been named interim vice chancellor for economic development.

Snow takes over from Stacy Leeds, UA's first-ever vice chancellor for economic development.

The position was first created on an interim basis in 2017. Leeds' last day as a vice chancellor was July 1, though she remains on the faculty as a law professor.

A national search to fill the position is continuing, UA announced earlier this month.

Snow joined UA in October as director of the university's Technology Ventures after holding a similar position at Texas Tech University.

His salary as interim vice chancellor is $263,976, and he also receives a $12,000 car allowance.