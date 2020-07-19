State reports 695 new covid-19 cases, no new virus deaths

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 695 new covid-19 cases in the state on Sunday, according to department spokesman Gavin Lesnick.

Sixty-six of those cases were in correctional facilities, and 629 were in the community, Lesnick said via email on Sunday.

The increase on Sunday was down slightly from the day before, when 771 new cases were reported.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday, Lesnick said, leaving the total number of deaths in the state unchanged at 357.

The total cumulative number of covid-19 cases in the state stands at 33,228 with the additional cases reported on Sunday.

