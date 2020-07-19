GOLF

Perico finishes tied for sixth

University of Arkansas junior Julian Perico finished in a tie for sixth place at the 114th Southern Amateur Championship at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrolton, Texas.

Perico shot his second consecutive 1-over 73 Saturday to finish with two other golfers at 2-under 286. McClure Meissner of San Antonio shot a 6-under 66, and beat David Perkins of East Peoria, Ill., on the first playoff hole to win the tournament. Third-round leader Cole Hammer of Houston shot a 7-over 79 to slip into a tie for 13th place with a 1-over 289.

UA senior Mason Overstreet shot a 1-under 71 to finish in a tie for 30th place at 5-over 293. UA senior William Buhl shot a 6-over 78 to finish tied for 54th place at 10-over 298.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services