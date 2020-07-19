RICHARD MASON: The last of the watermelon thieves

I was in Little Rock's Fresh Market with Vertis recently when I spotted a large cardboard container filled with watermelons. They drew me like a bee to honey because I love watermelons.

I was standing there thumping the melons, looking for a perfectly ripe one, because a few days earlier, we'd bought one from a suspect farmers market and I didn't thump it. Sure enough, it wasn't ripe, and we had to throw it away. This time I was going to be sure, and I was into my fifth melon thumping when a lady who was watching me thump said, "What are you doing?"

"I'm trying to find a watermelon melon that's ripe," I said.

"They're all ripe," she replied.

"No, they are not. Some are over-ripe, some are green, and some are ripe."

"You can tell by thumping them?" she questioned.

"Yes."

There was some head-shaking as she walked away, and I could tell she didn't drive over from Dumas to shop in Little Rock.

But watermelon thumpers know you can tell if a watermelon is ripe, green, or over-ripe, and for non-thumpers, I'm going to tell you how.

I'm a left-handed index-finger watermelon-thumper, but even right-handed folks can tell whether a melon is ripe. This is how you determine whether a melon is over-ripe--which is just as bad as under-ripe--and which melon is green (not ripe) and which melon just-right ripe.

First, you thump the center of the melon and listen. If you hear a sound which is high and almost rings, it means the melon is not ripe; the higher the sound, the greener the melon. If you hear a softer sound, you have a ripe melon. If it's a very soft sound, you have an over-ripe melon.

The trick is to back off the high-pitch sounding melon and go toward the softer pitch.

Then take a look at the stem. A brown stem means the melon may be over-ripe because it has been harvested for a while. No stem may mean an imported melon. The stem you are looking for is a fresh green one. That, and a medium soft sound when thumped, means you have a fresh, ripe melon.

Watermelons make me think back to high school, and how several of us would help certain farmers thin their watermelon patches to get better melons on the end of the vine.

Our thinning was usually at night, and since the statute of limitations has surely run out, I'll confess. I'm a former watermelon thief, but haven't swiped one in a long while. Thinking back, it seems the last one was with friends from Norphlet, Edward Lee McCall and Jimmy Edwards.

Edward Lee and I were seniors and Jimmy was a sophomore at Norphlet High School. The watermelons we were going after were in a big patch off the Smackover Highway. You could see hundreds of melons when driving by on the highway, so a daylight thinning raid was out of the picture.

We'd been to the 7 p.m. show at the Rialto, and at 9 p.m., with a full moon, we headed for that watermelon patch. We were in Jimmy's car, and he was going to let Edward Lee and me out, drive on down the highway, turn around while we ran into the patch and grabbed a couple of watermelons. Then we'd run out with a watermelon under each arm, hop in the car, and drive to MacMillan Park, where we would eat them.

It didn't turn out the way we planned. I guess, which is why I haven't thinned a watermelon patch since that fateful night. Jimmy whined to Edward Lee and me that maybe we shouldn't steal an old farmer's watermelons. We told Jimmy that the farmer always planted too many, and about half of what he planted would probably be left to rot in the field, and he wouldn't care if we got a couple. A sophomore will believe anything.

It started out OK, even though we had to climb a barbed-wire fence. In a few minutes, we were thumping watermelons; we weren't about to go to all the trouble to swipe watermelons and have them not be ripe.

In a few minutes Edward Lee and I were heading to the road with a watermelon under each arm. We had trouble with the fence, so after Edward Lee put his melons down and climbed the fence I handed him the four melons, climbed the fence, and stood there on the side of the road.

In a few minutes we saw a car coming, and as it slowed down, Edward Lee picked up one of his two watermelons and reached for the back door handle. That's when I noticed it wasn't Jimmy's car.

"That's not Jimmy!" I yelled. But Edward Lee had already pulled open the car's back door and was getting in the back seat with one of his watermelon under his arm.

The next thing I heard was, "You watermelon-stealing thieves!" It was the old farmer who lived across the road; he must have seen us going into the watermelon patch.

What happened then is still vivid in my memory. I was standing there with a watermelon under each arm, and I'm sure my hair stood on end as I dropped those watermelons like they were on fire and yelled to Edward Lee, "Run!"

Run we did, straight back toward the watermelon patch, and how we got over the fence is just a blur, but I ended up with a ripped shirt as the old farmer yelled, "Mama, hand me my shotgun."

That put us in high gear, but what sent us screaming was the boom of a shotgun, and we set a world record of running through a watermelon patch. We were far enough away that the birdshot rained down around us and didn't cause any problems. I think he shot straight up, just to scare the dickens out of us. It worked.

Running through the watermelon patch wasn't that hard, but the old geezer had planted about 20 rows of corn parallel to the back fence. I still remember nearly getting beat to death bouncing through those rows of corn. Still, we made it across the fence and collapsed under a big oak tree.

Then, after walking through the woods back to Norphlet, which took a couple of hours, we spotted Jimmy, who was driving back and forth downtown, looking for us.

"Thought y'all might have gotten kilt," he said as we hopped in his car.

"Naw, he missed," I muttered. That was my last try at thinning a watermelon patch.

