Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

VA to again limit veterans' visitors as pandemic cases rise

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:48 a.m.

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System will return to allowing visitors on an exception-only basis starting Monday because of increasing case numbers of covid-19, according to a Friday news release.

The policy means that those visiting veterans undergoing inpatient care must prearrange visits with hospital staff, the release said. Each veteran will be allowed only one visitor over the age of 19 "to ensure proper safety precautions" for patients and staff.

For outpatient treatment, only veterans who need assistance will be allowed to be accompanied by a caregiver, under the policy.

Everyone entering Central Arkansas VA buildings will be required to answer screening questions lasting about 10 minutes, utilize a face mask and follow social distancing, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT