VA to again limit veterans' visitors as pandemic cases rise

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System will return to allowing visitors on an exception-only basis starting Monday because of increasing case numbers of covid-19, according to a Friday news release.

The policy means that those visiting veterans undergoing inpatient care must prearrange visits with hospital staff, the release said. Each veteran will be allowed only one visitor over the age of 19 "to ensure proper safety precautions" for patients and staff.

For outpatient treatment, only veterans who need assistance will be allowed to be accompanied by a caregiver, under the policy.

Everyone entering Central Arkansas VA buildings will be required to answer screening questions lasting about 10 minutes, utilize a face mask and follow social distancing, according to the release.