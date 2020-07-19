Vendors beware: NLR is on patrol checking licenses

Matt Atkins of Jacksonville (left) shows Shannon Carroll, a revenue enforcement officer for North Little Rock, the business license for his produce stand off Arkansas 161 North on Saturday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

North Little Rock is using its enforcement officer to crack down on illegal vendors and peddlers on weekends, and the city wants residents to let them know when they see violations of the law.

Shannon Carroll sent out an email Tuesday letting city officials know he was going to be patrolling the city Saturday to provide revenue enforcement. He said he will be monitoring empty lots that attract food trucks, produce sellers and other vendors that may not be allowed, as well as checking residential neighborhoods for license verification of lawn and landscape workers.

"If anyone has a particular area, activity of concern, or issues that need to be followed up on, please do not hesitate to contact me before the end of this week if you become aware of any information," Carroll said in the email.

Chief Deputy City Clerk and Treasurer Katelyn Thomas said the city passed legislation in the 1940s requiring businesses to have a privilege license to operate.

"Advertising, exchanging of money, landlords, real estate, pretty much anyone doing a transaction -- if they don't have a license, then they are in violation of the ordinance," she said.

Door-to-door solicitors are also required to get a license along with a peddler's permit badge that includes their picture, name and employer.

"We also maintain a list of peddlers on our website," Thomas said.

North Little Rock will honor other cities' business licenses if the vendor doesn't have a physical location within the city.

City Clerk and Treasurer Diane Whitbey said North Little Rock didn't have an enforcement officer before 2017, and this allowed some people to take advantage of the city despite the ordinance.

"Vendors would come into town on Saturdays because they knew code enforcement didn't work on the weekends," she said.

Whitbey said that when Carroll took over as enforcement officer it allowed the city to do periodic patrols and crack down on illegal activity. She said now North Little Rock residents can call (501) 975-8617 to file a complaint about potential illegal vendor activity.

Thomas said a caller will be asked for a description of the business, any vehicle being used and more information to pinpoint the patrol.

"He will go out and ask about business licenses, and as long as you have that, then you are free to go," she said. "If they don't have one, then he will usually just educate them, but if he catches the same one multiple times, then he will issue a citation."

Carroll said most of the enforcement is with businesses that made some alterations and new licensing or zoning requirements fell through the cracks. He said the patrols allow him to inform potential vendors of the city's laws.

"We will also use social media posts to see what places I might need to go and check out," he said.

Carroll said the most common thing he sees are retail vendors setting up shop in an empty parking lot by a busy road.

"They will put out some clothes or household goods; also there are produce vendors," he said. "For the most part it's people who are coming in from outside the city."

Whitbey said one of the bigger concerns is unlicensed tree trimmers operating in the city.

"You will have a guy pull up with a ladder and ask if he can trim your trees," she said. "But if it falls on your house or if it takes out power lines, then the homeowner will be responsible."

Carroll said for the most part the people he runs into simply aren't aware of the licensing rules or don't know where the city limits are.

"I don't think most people know how achievable it is to get a license sometimes," he said. "I usually walk out of my vehicle with an application, not a citation book."

Carroll said once it reaches the point of citations, then he has eliminated all other options. He said he has issued only 80 citations since 2017.

"Generally if we issue a citation we require them to make an appearance in court," Carroll said. "There have been times when I have issued a citation and the vendor has beat me to city hall to renew their license before I can file it. On those occasions I will usually not issue it, because we try to work with everybody. We only go after ones that are egregious who have done it year after year."

Photo by Staci Vandagriff

Lisa Shelby, a clerk for the Filling Station, shows Shannon Carroll, a revenue enforcement officer for North Little Rock, paperwork Saturday in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Thomas said business licenses are important for the city and that is why enforcement is necessary.

"We want businesses to come here, and the fees they pay for licensing go to our general fund that might help repave roads," she said. "These funds assist residents daily."

Information about licensing may be found at www.nlr.ar.gov under the City Clerk and Treasurer's page.