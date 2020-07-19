WATCH: Arkansas governor discusses virus, masks on ABC's 'This Week'

Governor Asa Hutchinson listens to Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith during a briefing about the states covid-19 response. The event was held at the Governor's Conference Room at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Thursday afternoon, June 25, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson discusses coronavirus cases and masks on Sunday with Martha Raddatz on ABC's "This Week."
[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPB28uPf-iM]
