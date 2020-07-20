Benton County marriage licenses

July 9
Garrett Allen Gordon, 49, Sanger, Texas, and Lori Christine Darling, 50, Leavenworth, Kan.
Keifer Scott Mendham, 23, and Mariah Star Green, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Shae Christian Rogers, 24, and Bryce Allen Smith, 30, both of Bethel Heights
Joshua Ivan Swartz, 40, and Deanie Lavonne Sullivan, 40, both of Bentonville
Devin Keith Wikstrom, 23, Bemidji, Minn., and Lauren Nicole Andregg, 19, Garfield
July 10
Jason Kenneth Baker, 35, and Alison Rebecca Vanderslice, 38, both of Glenpool, Okla.
Juan Carlos Belmontes, 32, San Clemente, Calif., and Rocio Avonce-Esquivel, 34, Costa Mesa, Calif.
Daylon Nathaniel Brewer, 21, Centerton, and Lauron Kelsey Hey, 22, Garfield
Adam Brian Calvin DeVenney, 33, and Emily Ann Davis, 34, both of Rogers
Richard Raymond DeZwarte, 54, and Stephanie Ann Proctor, 51, both of Springfield, Mo.
Marcus Bryan Eller, 32, and Oceola Martha Bell Main, 26, both of Bentonville
Seth Wesley Farmer, 19, and Cheyenne Desire Buck-Mallow, 19, both of Siloam Springs
Danny McKinley Fields, 51, Sulphur Springs, and Diane Lea Jones, 52, Farmington
Rubier Gomez-Camilo, 30, and Leslie Nayely Alarcon, 21, both of Springdale
Kamren Austin Knigh, 33, and Morgan Nicole Yotter, 25, both of Joplin, Mo.
Ryan Clinton Linn, 33, and Natasha Lynn Malone, 28, both of Siloam Springs
Logan Maxwell Martin, 26, Rogers, and Christine Teresa Hanlon, 24, Shawnee Mission, Kan.
William Franklin McCoy Jr., 57, and Shelly Suzanne Parson, 53, both of Seligman, Mo.
Jack Arron McFann, 35, and Chelsea Jade Nell, 30, both of Rogers
Cody Ray Olson, 24, and Baili Marie Resz, 21, both of Exeter, Mo.
Hunter Joseph Robert Patterson, 23, and Matthew Scott Fisher, 24, both of Centerton
Ian Alexander Plummer, 30, Fayetteville, and Kelsey Moree Ryan, 30, Rogers
Kenneth William Robinson Jr., 23, and Lindsey Taylor Marrs, 24, Gravette
Aubry Granison Sikes, 58, and Ashley Renee Sams, 43, both of Springdale
Carlton Lamar Smith, 42, Arcadia, Okla., and Kimberly Nicole Johnson, 33, Edmond, Okla.
Stephen Ryan Thornburg, 21, Huntsville, and Ravian Marie-Ament Ginn, 21, Rogers
July 13
Eduardo Daniel Castaneda Lopez, 43, and Elida Candelaria Rodriguez Lopez, 34, both of Siloam Springs
Dakota Jayce Goode, 21, Bandera, Texas, and Eliana Marie Polanco, 19, Rogers
David Shane Hargrave, 45, and Jennifer Marie Lambert, 38, both of Gravette
Jeremy Keith Harjo, 29, and Cheyenne Nicole Savory, 27, both of Midwest City, Okla.
Shawn Tyler Howerton, 27, and Lashae Noelle Enderle, 20, both of Sulphur Springs
John Patrick Hunt, 31, and Falecia Rai Profeta, 27, both of Siloam Springs
Matthew Scott Johnson, 31, and Demi Tiara Hargrove, 26, both of Centerton
Noel Perez, 39, and Carolina Garcia, 38, both of Bethel Heights
Noe Francisco Santeliz-Guerra, 32, and Evelyn Jazmin Calderon Carpio, 23, both of Rogers
Asckom Lee Sheppard, 19, and Ashley Marie Danielson, 18, both of Rogers
Christopher Robin Tinsley, 42, and Leonda Louise McMurtrey, 45, both of Centerton
July 14
William Troy Brand IV, 25, Hickory, Miss., and Madison Brianne Sellars, 24, Bentonville
Ryan Phillip DeVaney, 28, and Andrea Celeste Amezcua, 21, both of Centerton
Michael Esteban Cruz, 20, Springdale, and Haley Elizabeth Dodd, 22, Bentonville
Jeisery Darshan Hernandez-Matos, 31, and Juan Gabriel Diaz-Echevarria, 33, both of Bentonville
Nathan Donald Moyer, 30, and Kaci Lea Bush, 27, both of Centerton
Jeffery Arthur Paul, 35, and Ashley Dawn Wingate, 30, both of Pea Ridge
Davon Terrell Price, 28, and Michelle Marie Prince, 45, both of Lowell
July 15
Ryan Layne Acord, 32, and Jordan Alexis Stidham, 25, both of Lincoln
Abby Davenport, 31, Rogers, and Zachry Barret Falkenberry, 31, Tulsa, Okla.
Matthew Joseph Emrich, 26, Fayetteville, and Sydney Claire Scholten, 27, Rogers
Nicholas Wayne Mendoza, 38, and Natalie Lynne Ellington, 37, both of Lowell
Claire Elyse Parkerson, 23, Bentonville, and Paul Randall Lewellen III, 24, Lowell
Dylan Stanley Poe, 26, and Natalie Kate Short, 24, both of Lowell
Jesse Everette Stidman Jr., 65, and Robin Leann Stidman, 63, both of Garfield
Jack Francis Waller II, 64, and Tamara Leah Howell, 59, both of Decatur
Rodrick Keyron Washington, 27, and Heather Dawn Barbosa, 45, both of Siloam Springs