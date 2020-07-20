County advances plan for buildings

PINE BLUFF -- Jefferson County plans new offices to house the county coroner, the veterans service office and the county health department.

The decision comes after the Quorum Court approved an ordinance July 13 allowing Jefferson County to sign a purchase agreement with the P3 Group, a real estate financial services group out of Jackson, Miss.

Earlier this month, the measure was referred by the finance committee to the full governing body, passing by a vote of 7-5, after an extended and contentious debate.

Justice of the Peace Alfred Carroll Sr., a vocal opponent of the measure, was hospitalized after the July 7 committee meeting after he suffered a stroke, said Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson. He told justices of the peace July 13 that Carroll, 62, had undergone emergency surgery the previous night at a Little Rock hospital to relieve pressure on his brain.

Robinson said that Carroll's wife had told him that he was resting comfortably in the intensive care unit.

"He's out of the woods, but if they hadn't done what they needed to do, it would have been a bad result," Robinson said.

Another justice, Herman Ginger, 78, was also absent from the July 13 Quorum Court meeting after being diagnosed with covid-19, Robinson told the justices. Ginger, a strong supporter of the measure, was hospitalized July 9, Robinson said.

"He was so passionate about this that he called me from the intensive care unit to give me his proxy vote," Robinson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "I can't do that, but I told him I would. That's how strongly he feels about this."

Passage of the measure cleared the way for P3 Group officials to begin making financing and construction arrangements so the $13.2 million project can move forward. Dee Brown, chief executive officer of the P3 Group, said ground could be broken as soon as August 21.

The proposed 9,000-square-foot coroner's office would be located on county-owned property near the Jack Jones Juvenile Justice Center, and the 5,000-square-foot Veteran's Service Office would be built on county-owned property at East Second Avenue and South State Street, about a block from the Jefferson County Courthouse. The proposed 12,800-square-foot Jefferson County Health Unit would be built at South Hickory Street and West 42nd Avenue next to the Jefferson County Regional Medical Center.

About a dozen people spoke during public comments, some opposed, but most in favor of moving ahead with the plan. Jack Foster accused the county of breaking the law by not allowing competitive bidding on the process, but legislation passed in 2017 allowing P3 partnerships as a way of jump starting public works projects.

"Something is not right with this proposal and I don't know what it is," Foster said. "If you decide to pass this we will have an attorney look at this."

Lloyd Franklin II, who ran unsuccessfully for Pine Bluff City Council last year, warned that revenue projections from Saracen Casino Resort that the county is depending on in part to repay the debt will not likely come anywhere close to the $400,000 a month officials projected as long as the covid-19 pandemic continues to mute the economy.

"All of those projections were pre-covid-19," Franklin said. "You're spending money you don't have on a 30-year loan and a casino's lifespan is 10 to 15 years."

However, most comments were in favor of the project. Both County Coroner Chad Kelley and Health Unit Administrator Angela Parker described their offices as dilapidated, contaminated with water, mold and mildew, and roach infested.

"You can leave on a Friday and come back on a Monday and see the ceiling tiles that have fallen over the weekend because they're so saturated with water," Kelley said. "Every day when I walk in I wonder if this will be the day the building falls in and kills me."

Justice Conley Byrd made a motion to amend the agreement to allow the county to pay the obligation off early without penalty, saying if revenue made it feasible, he would like to be able to pay off the debt in five years or less. Brown pointed out that the county had already obtained a concession allowing it to pay an additional $1 million a year on top of the $695,000 annual payment, without penalty, which would allow the county to pay off the debt in as little as seven years.

Justice Roy Agee objected to the motion.

"The problem is immediate," Agee said. "We need to fix this now. I was wavering about not doing this but when you see the condition of those buildings, if a child who is already in precarious health goes into that health department and contracts something that could be fatal to that child, I don't think I could lay my head down and go to sleep."

Byrd's motion died for lack of a second.

The measure passed with nine votes in favor. Byrd voted against the ordinance and Justice Tina Butler voted undecided.