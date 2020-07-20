Daily medical pot sales reach $583,000 in state revenue tally

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

HOT SPRINGS -- The state revenue agency reported Arkansans spent $583,000 a day on medical marijuana during a two-week period covered by the sales report the agency issued Friday.

Through Tuesday, the state's 68,069 medical marijuana patients, according to the Arkansas Department of Health's website, had spent $109.65 million at dispensaries since the first legal sale of the drug in Arkansas in May 2019. They spent $10.49 million during the 19 days in June and July covered by the latest sales report. In total, they purchased 17,447 pounds through Tuesday.

The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the leader in sales over the 19 days, reporting almost 200 pounds sold. Green Springs Medical, the only licensed dispensary in the city limits of Hot Springs, was third with 119.03 pounds, trailing the 125.50 pounds reported by Natural Relief in Sherwood.

Suite 443, Garland County's other licensed purveyor, was fourth, with 111 pounds. It made the state's first legal sale of marijuana in May 2019. Acanza, with 110 pounds, in Fayetteville was fifth, and The Source in Bentonville was sixth with 104.86 pounds.

The Tax Procedure Act prohibits the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration from releasing revenue figures for individual dispensaries.

Green Springs, which opened two days after Suite 443, continued to be the overall sales leader, reporting 2,893.90 pounds sold in more than 13 months of operation. The ReLeaf Center, which opened last August, is second with 1,954.06 pounds.

The Department of Finance and Administration said 26 of the 33 dispensaries licensed by the Medical Marijuana Commission are now in operation. Four new locations opened this month: Patient Services Co. in Monticello, Delta Cannabis in West Memphis, Enlightened Cannabis for People in Arkadelphia and Enlightened Cannabis for People in Heber Springs.

The state constitutional amendment authorizing the medicinal use of marijuana allows up to 40 dispensaries to operate. Fifty-three percent of voters supported the amendment in the November 2016 general election.