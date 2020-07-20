Fatal shooting reported at LR home

Little Rock police in a news release Sunday said a woman was shot and killed Saturday night at a residence located at 1111 S. Hughes St. An individual has been charged with first-degree murder, residential burglary and third-degree battery, according to police.

The deceased woman, whom police identified as Omnii Miller, was found dead inside the front door when police arrived in response to a report of an assault that had just occurred, authorities said.

Police said the Hughes Street resident, Shannon Martin, told officers that Miller and another individual, identified as Tina Davis, had broken through her door in the process of entering her home, forcing Martin to shoot.

Police said Martin, Davis and Martin's daughter were transported to the 12th Street station and interviewed.

In the news release, police noted that Davis has been charged under the accomplice clause of the first-degree murder statute, which says an individual may be charged with first-degree murder if while committing or attempting to commit a felony, "the person or an accomplice causes the death of any person under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life."

According to police, Martin was released and has not been charged, pending a review by county prosecutors.

