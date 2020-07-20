Police Beat

Fleeing man nabbed

at hotel, police say

Little Rock police on Saturday night arrested 30-year-old Eric Johnson, a resident of Little Rock, after he forced his way into an occupied hotel room while fleeing police after a disturbance, according to an arrest report.

Johnson was arrested at the Magnuson Hotel Little Rock South at 2401 W. 65th St.

A woman and her son were inside the room at the time, the arrest report said. Johnson hid in the bathroom, according to the report.

Johnson faces a felony charge of residential burglary and a misdemeanor charge of fleeing. He remained in the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening with no bail set.

LR traffic stop said

to lead to charges

Little Rock police on Saturday afternoon arrested Cedric Stubblefield, 24, on charges of fleeing, possession of marijuana, speeding, obstruction of governmental operations, fictitious tags and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle after police saw him traveling at 76 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to an arrest report.

After his vehicle was stopped, Stubblefield, of North Little Rock, fled on foot, police said.

Stubblefield was taken into custody and gave the false name of Devontaye Foster, according to the arrest report. He was transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he was found in possession of marijuana during a search, the report said.

Stubblefield had active felony warrants out of Pulaski County, the arrest report noted.

In 2017, Stubblefield and two others were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property after a gunpoint holdup of a Dollar General store in Little Rock, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported at the time.

In 2018, warrants for Stubblefield's arrest for failure to appear in court were issued in both the robbery case and a separate criminal case, in which Stubblefield was facing three felony drug charges along with one of his co-defendants from the robbery case, court records show.

He remained in jail as of Sunday evening without bail, according to an online inmate roster.

LR officers say man

found intoxicated

Little Rock police on Sunday morning arrested Robert Earl Diggs, 40, on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct after the Little Rock man tried to get into someone else's car, startling the person and prompting a call to police, according to an arrest report.

After responding to the area of 10220 W. Markham St., police saw Diggs walking in the street, the arrest report said. Diggs, who was speaking incoherently and slurring his words, told officers that he had taken an ecstasy pill, police said.

He did not appear on a roster of Pulaski County jail inmates as of Sunday evening.