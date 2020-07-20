Fort Smith schools adopts face mask requirement for students and staff

FORT SMITH — The Fort Smith School Board adopted a face mask policy Monday night for students and staff as a way to help minimize the spread of covid-19.

Under the policy, a mask or face mask is required of each kindergarten through 12th-grade student and staff member while attending school or a school function and when riding in school-provided transportation.

The requirement applies to students waiting outside school buildings before and after school and to students waiting at bus stops.

Students who refuse to wear a mask or face covering at school or at a school function "shall be subject to discipline consistent with District Policy and exclusion from on-site instruction," the district said.

Employees who refuse to wear a mask or face covering at school or at a school function "shall be subject to discipline consistent with District Policy, suspension without pay and/or termination."

There are exceptions when an individual can remove their mask, such as when eating and drinking, or participating in a physical education or athletic activity where a six feet distance is not achievable but a mask is inhibitory to the activity or active exercise. Students or employees with a medical condition or disability can also get an exemption.

