Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Smith schools adopts face mask requirement for students and staff

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:52 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A classroom is shown in this 2015 file photo.

FORT SMITH — The Fort Smith School Board adopted a face mask policy Monday night for students and staff as a way to help minimize the spread of covid-19.

Under the policy, a mask or face mask is required of each kindergarten through 12th-grade student and staff member while attending school or a school function and when riding in school-provided transportation.

The requirement applies to students waiting outside school buildings before and after school and to students waiting at bus stops.

Students who refuse to wear a mask or face covering at school or at a school function "shall be subject to discipline consistent with District Policy and exclusion from on-site instruction," the district said.

Employees who refuse to wear a mask or face covering at school or at a school function "shall be subject to discipline consistent with District Policy, suspension without pay and/or termination."

There are exceptions when an individual can remove their mask, such as when eating and drinking, or participating in a physical education or athletic activity where a six feet distance is not achievable but a mask is inhibitory to the activity or active exercise. Students or employees with a medical condition or disability can also get an exemption.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT