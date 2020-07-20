Israeli graft trial to intensify in January

A demonstrator stands in front a line of Israeli police officers during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Protesters demanded that the embattled leader resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

JERUSALEM -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial will resume in earnest in January, with thrice-weekly evidentiary hearings set to begin then, a Jerusalem court decided Sunday.

It was not immediately clear if Netanyahu would be required to attend each hearing, although some Israeli media outlets reported he would. Regardless, the grueling judicial schedule will keep Netanyahu's legal woes firmly in the national consciousness and conversation -- and continue to raise questions over whether he can keep serving while standing trial.

The court's decision came after the trial's second hearing, a procedural deliberation that set the pace for the remainder of the proceedings.

The trial opened in May after a two-month delay prompted by concerns over the coronavirus. Its resumption comes as Netanyahu faces mounting discontent over his handling of the health crisis and its economic fallout.

Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals in which he is alleged to have received lavish gifts from billionaire friends, and exchanged regulatory favors with media moguls for more agreeable coverage of himself and his family.

Netanyahu denies wrongdoing, painting the accusations as a media-orchestrated witch hunt pursued by a biased law enforcement system.

At the first hearing in May, just before appearing in front of the judges, Netanyahu took to a podium in the courthouse and flanked by his party members bashed the country's legal institutions in an angry tirade.

Netanyahu did not appear at Sunday's hearing.

According to the court, the judge decided that the trial's evidentiary stage would begin in January and would take place three times a week.

Netanyahu's lawyer also asked for a delay in the proceedings because of the virus, saying mask-wearing impeded his job of questioning witnesses.

The trial resumes as Netanyahu faces widespread anger over his government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

While the country appeared to have tamped down a first wave of infections, what's emerged as a hasty and erratic reopening has sent infections soaring. Yet even amid the rise in new cases, Netanyahu and his emergency government -- formed with the goal of dealing with the crisis -- appeared to neglect the numbers and moved forward with its reopening plans and other policy priorities.

It has since reimposed restrictions, including a weekend-only lockdown set to begin this week.

Israel has seen 50,000 virus cases since the outbreak began, with more than 400 deaths.

Netanyahu and his government have been criticized for a baffling, halting response to the new wave, which has seen daily cases rise to nearly 2,000. It has also been slammed for its handling of the economic fallout of the crisis.

While Israel has pledged billions of dollars worth of aid, it hasn't all been doled out to those in need, and a plan to give a stipend to all Israelis, even the wealthy, has been panned by the country's leading economists.

Muslim women wear face masks to help protect themselves from the coronavirus, walk past a poster hung by supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the district court in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 19, 2020. The corruption trial of Netanyahu has resumed following a two-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israeli protesters hold signs during a demonstration against corruption and to vent their anger at the economic situation amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, July 18, 2020. The signs in Hebrew read: "Out of touch, we are fed up." (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

Israeli police uses water canon to disperse people during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu In Jerusalem Saturday, July 18, 2020. Protesters demanded that the embattled Israeli leader to resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis.(AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus as he opens the weekly cabinet meeting, at the foreign ministry, in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 5, 2020. (Photo by Gali Tibbon/Pool via AP)

Women wearing face masks to protect from the coronavirus ride a public bus as they watch supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wave flags outside the district court in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 19, 2020. The corruption trial of Netanyahu has resumed following a two-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)