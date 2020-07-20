Troopers: Louisiana woman, 10-year-old girl die in Arkansas crash

A Louisiana woman and a 10-year-old girl died after a two-vehicle crash in Van Buren County on Sunday, troopers said.

Christy Scott of Hammond, La. was driving a 2015 Toyota north on U.S. 65 in Clinton, around 5:40 p.m., according to a state police preliminary report. A 2016 Chevrolet, driving south, crossed the centerline and struck Scott's car on the left side, the report states.

Troopers said Scott, 42, and a girl in her car were killed in the crash. The girl was 10 years old, according to the Van Buren County coroner's office.

Two other girls were injured in the crash, the report states: one, another passenger in Scott's vehicle, and the other a passenger in the Chevrolet.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 320 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.