Mabelvale man, shot, injured at gas station, police say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A late-night shooting at a Little Rock gas station Friday left a 27-year-old man injured, police said.

Officers found Michael Lewis of Mabelvale found lying on the floor of a Shell gas station, 10101 Interstate 30, and suffering from a gunshot wound in the left side of his upper body, a Little Rock police report states.

According to the report, police arrived at the scene after receiving a call about the shooting just after 11:30 p.m. After finding Lewis inside, officers reviewed surveillance footage, which showed three males in an unknown vehicle pull up to the address just before Lewis arrived in a Chevrolet Impala, police said.

After Lewis’ arrival, one of the males left the first vehicle and got in the front passenger’s side seat of Lewis’ car, the report states. Moments later, a gunman exited the first vehicle and shot into the Impala.

Both the gunman and the other male got back in their vehicle and left the scene, police said.

Lewis was treated for his wound at the scene before being transported to UAMS Medical Center, according to the report.

Little Rock Police spokesman Casey Clark said early Monday afternoon that no arrests had been made.