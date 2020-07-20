Maumelle Classic scores

Maumelle Classic
at Maumelle Country Club
Par 72, 7,093 yards
Third of three rounds
OPEN DIVISION
213 (-3)
- Thomas DePriest, Lake City75-68-70
Tyler Reynolds, Rogers70-69-74
Nickolas Zimmerman, Sherwood69-74-70
Logan Pate, Richmond, Texas68-75-70
214 (-2)
Mitchell Ford, Little Rock71-70-73
Matt Weber, Broussard, La.71-72-71
215 (-1)
Tiago Lobo, Little Rock75-70-70
Josh McNulty, White Hall73-72-70
Connor Gaunt, Cabot70-70-75
Adam House, Rockwall, Texas69-73-73
217 (+1)
Blaine Calhoon, Ward73-75-69
Wes McNulty, White Hall74-75-68
218 (+2)
Denver Davis, Fayetteville74-74-70
Parker Jennings, Marian70-75-73
220 (+4)
Spencer LaBarbera, Conway73-71-76
Brendan Little, Benton75-72-73
221 (+5)
Chris Jenkins, Little Rock76-73-72
Miles Smith, Little Rock72-81-68
222 (+6)
Nathan Jolly, North Litlte Rock76-74-73
George Scanlon, Little Rock75-72-75
223 (+7)
Ryan Ward, Poteau, Okla.74-76-73
Joshua McCray, Memphis75-75-73
Grayson Jones, Texarkana74-74-75
224 (+8)
Grayson Martin, White Hall77-74-73
Cullen Carstens, Florence, Ala.72-76-76
Cameron McRae, Hot Springs68-79-77
225 (+9)
Clayton Harbour, Benton72-76-77
227 (+11)
Ben Davis, Fayetteville75-81-71
Neriah Brown, Hot Springs75-77-75
Carson Garner, Hot Springs75-76-76
Cole Cody, Atkins71-79-77
Luke Cornett, Drasco73-74-80
229 (+13)
Dustin Murphy, Little Rock74-80-75
Taylor Morton, Conway80-70-79
230 (+14)
Chris Cmith, Jacksonville83-73-74
Gunner Hughes, Benton79-76-75
Jared Lillard, Little Rock78-73-79
231 (+15)
Mark Dolven, Little Rock75-78-78
Bruce Johnston, Maumelle74-79-78
Jackson Cole, Fayetteville78-74-79
233 (+17)
OJ Posey, Little Rock73-76-84
235 (+19)
Taylor Harvey, Little Rock77-82-76
236 (+20)
Logan McDonald, Alexander78-79-79
Ryan Spurlock, Maumelle84-75-77
Kasoma Paulino, Arkadelphia82-77-77
237 (+21)
Lincoln Hill, Little Rock79-78-80
246 (+30)
Rivers Bryant, Sheridan77-82-87
MID-AMATEUR DIVISION
228 (+12)
Lane Stafford, Maumelle82-75-71
231 (+15)
Otto Fry, Conway78-76-77
235 (+19)
Chris Viala, Jonesboro77-84-74
239 (+23)
Brad Frederiksen, Maumelle82-79-78
242 (+26)
Richard Wrentz, Little Rock78-78-86
247 (+31)
Trey Schaap, Maumelle82-85-80
248 (+32)
Aaron Bray, Ashdown83-85-80
251 (+35)
Jeremy Austin, Jonesboro81-83-97
Charles Cross, Ashdown78-88-85
253 (+37)
Seth Newton, North Little Rock82-87-84
254 (+38)
Jeff Gable, Little Rock89-84-81
SENIOR DIVISION
208 (-8)
Gordy McKeown, Little Rock67-72-69
214 (-2)
Craig Hall, Hot Springs Village75-70-69
Bryan Pfeiffer, Maumelle73-70-71
215 (-1)
Mark Graham, Fort Smith73-75-67
Wayne Fredrick, Springfield, Mo.71-72-72
217 (+1)
Todd Martin, Cabot75-73-69
219 (+3)
David Apperson, Memphis72-75-72
224 (+8)
Scott Smith, Hot Springs73-76-75
225 (+9)
Austin Franks, Little Rock73-76-76
226 (+10)
Rick Coatney, Fort Smith77-71-78
Gene Davis, Little Rock72-75-79
227 (+11)
Craig Reynolds, Maumelle77-73-77
Bobby Baker, Little Rock75-77-75
229 (+13)
John Tetens, Conway77-77-75
230 (+14)
Scot Rhea, Bentonville77-78-75
223 (+17)
Ken Moore, Bryant77-77-79
Terry Kirby, Maumelle74-80-79
234 (+18)
Todd Krauser, Maumelle75-78-81
SUPER-SENIOR DIVISION
209 (-7)
- Bob Brooks, Bella Vista67-72-70
Frederick Stamey, HS Village73-69-67
215 (-1)
Ben Loftis, Benton73-70-72
218 (+2)
Dill Gunn, Greenbrier71-73-74
228 (+12)
Gary Whitt, Cabot74-82-72
230 (+14)
Johnny Runnells, N. Little Rock77-79-74
Tom Pangburn, Maumelle76-78-76
231 (+15)
Keith Browning, Bryant77-78-76
233 (+17)
Robert Montgomery, Roland79-78-76
235 (+19)
David Shumate, Maumelle76-77-82
MASTERS DIVISION
230 (+14)
Mickey Hargett, Little Rock74-77-79
232(+16)
Bill Jett, Maumelle77-73-82
235 (+19)
John Mayes, Little Rock77-80-78
236 (+20)
Sam McAllister, Bryant76-82-78
239 (+24)
Mark Brugner, Little Rock75-78-86
245 (+29)
Ralph Williams, Little Rock79-80-86
249 (+33)
Doug Schumacher, Siloam Springs84-80-85
- Won in playoff