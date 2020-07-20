Maumelle Classic scores

Maumelle Classic

at Maumelle Country Club

Par 72, 7,093 yards

Third of three rounds

OPEN DIVISION

213 (-3)

Thomas DePriest, Lake City75-68-70

Tyler Reynolds, Rogers70-69-74

Nickolas Zimmerman, Sherwood69-74-70

Logan Pate, Richmond, Texas68-75-70

214 (-2)

Mitchell Ford, Little Rock71-70-73

Matt Weber, Broussard, La.71-72-71

215 (-1)

Tiago Lobo, Little Rock75-70-70

Josh McNulty, White Hall73-72-70

Connor Gaunt, Cabot70-70-75

Adam House, Rockwall, Texas69-73-73

217 (+1)

Blaine Calhoon, Ward73-75-69

Wes McNulty, White Hall74-75-68

218 (+2)

Denver Davis, Fayetteville74-74-70

Parker Jennings, Marian70-75-73

220 (+4)

Spencer LaBarbera, Conway73-71-76

Brendan Little, Benton75-72-73

221 (+5)

Chris Jenkins, Little Rock76-73-72

Miles Smith, Little Rock72-81-68

222 (+6)

Nathan Jolly, North Litlte Rock76-74-73

George Scanlon, Little Rock75-72-75

223 (+7)

Ryan Ward, Poteau, Okla.74-76-73

Joshua McCray, Memphis75-75-73

Grayson Jones, Texarkana74-74-75

224 (+8)

Grayson Martin, White Hall77-74-73

Cullen Carstens, Florence, Ala.72-76-76

Cameron McRae, Hot Springs68-79-77

225 (+9)

Clayton Harbour, Benton72-76-77

227 (+11)

Ben Davis, Fayetteville75-81-71

Neriah Brown, Hot Springs75-77-75

Carson Garner, Hot Springs75-76-76

Cole Cody, Atkins71-79-77

Luke Cornett, Drasco73-74-80

229 (+13)

Dustin Murphy, Little Rock74-80-75

Taylor Morton, Conway80-70-79

230 (+14)

Chris Cmith, Jacksonville83-73-74

Gunner Hughes, Benton79-76-75

Jared Lillard, Little Rock78-73-79

231 (+15)

Mark Dolven, Little Rock75-78-78

Bruce Johnston, Maumelle74-79-78

Jackson Cole, Fayetteville78-74-79

233 (+17)

OJ Posey, Little Rock73-76-84

235 (+19)

Taylor Harvey, Little Rock77-82-76

236 (+20)

Logan McDonald, Alexander78-79-79

Ryan Spurlock, Maumelle84-75-77

Kasoma Paulino, Arkadelphia82-77-77

237 (+21)

Lincoln Hill, Little Rock79-78-80

246 (+30)

Rivers Bryant, Sheridan77-82-87

MID-AMATEUR DIVISION

228 (+12)

Lane Stafford, Maumelle82-75-71

231 (+15)

Otto Fry, Conway78-76-77

235 (+19)

Chris Viala, Jonesboro77-84-74

239 (+23)

Brad Frederiksen, Maumelle82-79-78

242 (+26)

Richard Wrentz, Little Rock78-78-86

247 (+31)

Trey Schaap, Maumelle82-85-80

248 (+32)

Aaron Bray, Ashdown83-85-80

251 (+35)

Jeremy Austin, Jonesboro81-83-97

Charles Cross, Ashdown78-88-85

253 (+37)

Seth Newton, North Little Rock82-87-84

254 (+38)

Jeff Gable, Little Rock89-84-81

SENIOR DIVISION

208 (-8)

Gordy McKeown, Little Rock67-72-69

214 (-2)

Craig Hall, Hot Springs Village75-70-69

Bryan Pfeiffer, Maumelle73-70-71

215 (-1)

Mark Graham, Fort Smith73-75-67

Wayne Fredrick, Springfield, Mo.71-72-72

217 (+1)

Todd Martin, Cabot75-73-69

219 (+3)

David Apperson, Memphis72-75-72

224 (+8)

Scott Smith, Hot Springs73-76-75

225 (+9)

Austin Franks, Little Rock73-76-76

226 (+10)

Rick Coatney, Fort Smith77-71-78

Gene Davis, Little Rock72-75-79

227 (+11)

Craig Reynolds, Maumelle77-73-77

Bobby Baker, Little Rock75-77-75

229 (+13)

John Tetens, Conway77-77-75

230 (+14)

Scot Rhea, Bentonville77-78-75

223 (+17)

Ken Moore, Bryant77-77-79

Terry Kirby, Maumelle74-80-79

234 (+18)

Todd Krauser, Maumelle75-78-81

SUPER-SENIOR DIVISION

209 (-7)

Bob Brooks, Bella Vista67-72-70

Frederick Stamey, HS Village73-69-67

215 (-1)

Ben Loftis, Benton73-70-72

218 (+2)

Dill Gunn, Greenbrier71-73-74

228 (+12)

Gary Whitt, Cabot74-82-72

230 (+14)

Johnny Runnells, N. Little Rock77-79-74

Tom Pangburn, Maumelle76-78-76

231 (+15)

Keith Browning, Bryant77-78-76

233 (+17)

Robert Montgomery, Roland79-78-76

235 (+19)

David Shumate, Maumelle76-77-82

MASTERS DIVISION

230 (+14)

Mickey Hargett, Little Rock74-77-79

232(+16)

Bill Jett, Maumelle77-73-82

235 (+19)

John Mayes, Little Rock77-80-78

236 (+20)

Sam McAllister, Bryant76-82-78

239 (+24)

Mark Brugner, Little Rock75-78-86

245 (+29)

Ralph Williams, Little Rock79-80-86

249 (+33)

Doug Schumacher, Siloam Springs84-80-85