Winner Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, center, stands beside second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, and third placed Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, right, on the podium after the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (Leonhard Foeger/Pool via AP)

GOLF

Nicklaus says he had virus

Jack Nicklaus revealed Sunday during the CBS telecast of the Memorial that he and his wife tested positive for covid-19 at the onset of the pandemic. Nicklaus and his wife, Barbara, turned 80 a month apart at the start of the year. He said his wife had no symptoms, while Nicklaus had a sore throat and a cough. Nicklaus said they were home in North Palm Beach, Fla., from March 13 "until we were done with it" on about April 20. "It didn't last very long, and we were very, very fortunate, very lucky," Nicklaus said. "Barbara and I are both of the age, both of us 80 years old, that is an at-risk age. Our hearts go out to the people who did lose their lives and their families. We were just a couple of the lucky ones." The Memorial had no spectators, and Nicklaus sightings were rare this week because of protocols in the PGA Tour's return to golf amid the pandemic. Nicklaus shared the news when the Memorial was coming out of a weather delay in the final round.

MOTOR SPORTS

Hamilton captures Hungarian GP

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time to equal Michael Schumacher's single-venue record and take the championship lead Sunday. Hamilton's latest victory from pole position was as comfortable as the nearly 9-second margin over second-place Max Verstappen suggested. The British driver's 86th GP win moved him just five behind the German great Schumacher's F1 record of 91. Schumacher won the French GP eight times when it was held at Magny-Cours. Hamilton first won here in 2007, and his first success with Mercedes also came at the Hungaroring track in 2013, the year after replacing Schumacher on the Silver Arrows team. Verstappen drove superbly to hold off Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished less than one second behind him in third to relinquish the championship lead after three races.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Figueiredo claims flyweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo won the vacant UFC flyweight championship Sunday, finishing a dominant performance against Joseph Benavidez with a rear naked choke with 12 seconds left in the first round. Jack Hermansson also stunned Kelvin Gastelum with a first-round submission by heel hook in the penultimate bout of the third UFC show in eight days from Fight Island, the UFC's base of operations on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Figueiredo (19-1) became just the third 125-pound champion in UFC history by thoroughly dominating his second victory in five months over Benavidez. The Brazilian veteran knocked down Benavidez three times with punches and barely missed on several choke attempts before finally landing a choke that appeared to render Benavidez unconscious. Benavidez (28-7) dropped to 0-4 in UFC title fights with the first submission defeat of his 14-year pro career.

BASEBALL

Former MLB ump Rick Reed dies

Rick Reed, whose career as a big-league umpire spanned three decades and included the classic 1991 World Series and two All-Star Games, has died. He was 70. Reed, who kept working in the majors despite two strokes, died Thursday night. Born in Detroit, he was the plate umpire when the Tigers opened Comerica Park in 2000. Reed first worked a handful of American League games in 1979 before eventually becoming a full-time ump in the big leagues four years later. He called the seven-game Series between Minnesota and Atlanta and also received All-Star assignments in 1986 and 1998. Overall, he worked in the postseason seven times. Reed appeared as the plate umpire in the 1999 movie "For Love of the Game" that starred Kevin Costner. Reed once said that while rehearsing a scene where Costner's pitch sails over the catcher's mitt, he got hit in the mask more than a dozen times. Reed retired from the major leagues after the 2009 season. He'd had strokes in 2008 and 2009, according to the Oakland Press, but he was able to return to the field and umpire the final big league games of his career. He later worked for the commissioner's office as an umpire observer.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates with his mechanics after the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (Mark Thompson/Pool via AP)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts in his car after winning the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (Joe Klamar/Pool via AP)

El piloto de Mercedes, el británico Lewis Hamilton, celebra tras ganar el Gran Premio de Hungría de la Fórmula Uno, en el circuito de Mogyorod, Hungría, el domingo 19 de julio de 2020. (Leonhard Foeger/Pool via AP)

Second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (Joe Klamar/Pool via AP)

Mechanics of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands carry a front car piece prior the the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (Mark Thompson/Pool via AP)