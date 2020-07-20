Aric Fogg and his son Rowan hike up Streaked Mountain in South Paris, Maine, on Sunday. The two were carrying water for Row- an’s youth group from Lewiston’s Pathway Vineyard Church, which was doing a hiking activity later in the day. (AP/Sun Journal/Andree Kehn)

Oregon mayor to federal agents: Leave

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The mayor of Oregon's largest city said Sunday that the presence of federal agents is exacerbating tensions in Portland, which has seen nearly two months of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler said federal officers "are not wanted here. We haven't asked them here. In fact, we want them to leave."

President Donald Trump has decried the demonstrations, and Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf blasted the protesters as "lawless anarchists" in a visit to the city on Thursday.

"We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it," Trump tweeted Sunday. "Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators. They are missing in action. We must protect Federal property, AND OUR PEOPLE. These were not merely protesters, these are the real deal!"

Late Saturday, protesters broke into a building, set it on fire and started dumpster fires, police said.

The fire at the Portland Police Association building was put out a short time later, Portland police said on Twitter. The department declared the gathering a riot, and began working to clear the downtown area.

Trump nominates ambassador to Belize

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- President Donald Trump has nominated South Carolina's former lieutenant governor to be the next ambassador to Belize.

The White House announced Friday that Andre Bauer's nomination still needs to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before it's official, news outlets reported.

The ambassador's post has been vacant since the term of the previous ambassador, Carlos Moreno, concluded with the end of President Barack Obama's administration.

Bauer, 51, served as former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford's second-in-command from 2003 to 2011. He also ran unsuccessful bids for the Republican nomination for governor in 2010 and for the state's 7th Congressional District in 2012.

He gained notice as lieutenant governor after calling for Sanford to resign in the wake of the governor's disappearance and extramarital affair. In 2010, in the midst of his gubernatorial campaign, Bauer also made national news after comparing those on government assistance to "stray animals."

Bauer, who's currently a real estate developer based in Charleston, also served in the South Carolina House and Senate and earned the rank of major in the South Carolina State Guard.

FDA approves pool testing for virus

WASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency approval to a new approach to coronavirus testing that combines test samples in batches instead of running them one by one, speeding up the process.

The FDA said Saturday that it reissued an emergency use authorization to Quest Diagnostics to use its covid-19 test with pooled samples. It is the first test to be authorized to be used in this way.

With pooling, instead of running each person's test individually, laboratories would combine parts of samples from several people and test them together. A negative result would clear everyone in the batch. A positive result would require each sample to be individually retested. Pooling works best with lab-run tests, which take hours -- not the much quicker individual tests used in clinics or doctor's offices.

The potential benefits of sample pooling include stretching laboratory supplies further, reducing costs and expanding testing to millions more Americans who may unknowingly be spreading the virus. Health officials think infected people who aren't showing symptoms are largely responsible for the rising number of cases in more than half the country. The approach might enable mass testing at schools or businesses, though it's unclear when that could happen.

"It's a really good tool. It can be used in any of a number of circumstances, including at the community level or even in schools," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, told a Senate hearing last month.

Experts generally recommend the technique when fewer than 10% of people are expected to test positive.

13 people wounded in Illinois gunfire

PEORIA, Ill. -- Police said 13 people were shot and wounded early Sunday after a fight broke out along the riverfront in the central Illinois city of Peoria.

None of the wounds are considered life-threatening, police spokeswoman Amy Dotson told the Peoria Journal Star.

A Peoria, Ill., police vehicle is shown Sunday morning in the area where gun re broke out hours earlier. (AP/Journal Star/David Zalaznik)

Officers responding to a report about people being shot found a gathering of about 200 people in the area. Two people had serious wounds and were taken to a hospital. Eleven others with gunshot wounds arrived separately at local hospitals. Six of those shot are men and seven are women, authorities said.

Investigators don't know what caused the fight and they don't have any suspects, said Dotson.

Peoria is home to about 110,000 people and is about 155 miles southwest of Chicago.

Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports