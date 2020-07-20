100 years ago

July 20, 1920

PINE BLUFF -- John M. King and N.T. McCann, convicted in federal court at Little Rock last October on charges of conspiring to steal $12,000, which had been delivered to the Pine Bluff postoffice, and sentenced to one year each in the federal prison at Atlanta, have been released, according to information received here today.

50 years ago

July 20, 1970

• North Little Rock's new school desegregation plan, like its old plan, relies heavily on geographic attendance zones based on the neighborhood school concept, and consequently it may very well be unacceptable to the federal District Court. It is the effect of the concept, instead of the concept itself, that raises serious question about the plan's acceptability.

25 years ago

July 20, 1995

• An outbreak of hepatitis A has struck 81 people in Garland County and neighboring areas since January, the Arkansas Health Department said Wednesday. And health workers at a Garland County hospital expect the infection to spread. Hepatitis A causes fatigue and general aches and pains. "It will probably continue on for a while," said Patricia Whatley, a nurse epidemiologist at St. Joseph's Regional Health Center in Hot Springs. "It can be a protracted for a period of time before it burns itself out." Although monthly breakdowns were unavailable, the Health Department said the number of cases has been increasing gradually, so officials believe no single source is to blame for the outbreak.

10 years ago

July 20, 2010

• A tanker truck loaded with gasoline crashed and tumbled off Interstate 40 near Burns Park on Monday afternoon, leaving no spill or flames on the roadway but leading the Arkansas State Police to close the freeway's westbound lanes for hours. At about 2:30 p.m., the tanker rolled down off the interstate and into the brush along the right-hand shoulder between the exits for Burns Park and Crystal Hill Road. State police spokesman Bill Sadler said investigators had not yet determined the cause of the crash. State police troopers and North Little Rock police and firefighters closed the interstate's westbound lanes to traffic shortly afterward, diverting traffic through Burns Park. But just after 4:30 p.m., with traffic already backed up from the Burns Park exit past the interchange with Interstate 30, Sadler said I-40's westbound lanes would remain closed until at least 9:30 p.m. with all traffic diverted to Arkansas 365. "Just as a precaution," he said.