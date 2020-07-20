Our America

After watching the news and scanning some social media, it appears we are no longer the shining light on the hill for other nations to see and emulate. The light others see is our burning cities looking for someone to quench the flames. We seem to have lost our way as Americans.

Within the boundary of this civil unrest, the racial divide seems to be expanding instead of contracting. That makes no sense to me. This is America, a land that should embrace diversity and uphold each individual's rights. It is our diversity as a people with the common belief in the principles of our Constitution that made us the great, albeit imperfect, nation that we are. A place that so many others will risk their lives to come to.

Instead of fighting with one another, we should respect others' rights, live and let live, set exemplary examples of respectful behavior, and never force our wills or moral beliefs upon others. And we should not hate a fellow American for not having the same color of skin, or attending the same religious practices, or belonging to the same political party as we do.

One day while I was taking my granddaughter on a walk, she was admiring a rainbow painted on a wall and said to me, "Grandpa, the world would be so boring if everything were just one color." I told her that was so true.

It is the different colors of humankind that make life so beautiful to our eyes. Just as it is the various notes and tones of music that move us emotionally, or the distinct flavors that make eating so pleasing, it is the blending, harmonizing, and synchronizing of all our races, beliefs, and practices that make American life so rich, full, and vibrant.

America's greatness is because of the diversity of races, religions, and various lifestyle philosophies all taking part in the grand experiment of being a free people who can choose their path to happiness and prosperity as long as that path does not infringe upon the rights of other citizens. It is the opportunities granted us by the Constitution that empower each individual to choose the life most fitting for his or her self.

Bigotry, racism, and prejudice are all forms of injustice that can manifest into infringements of another's rights, and we should condemn those who promote such behaviors. Yet in America, individuals have a right to their own views and should be allowed to express them, no matter how distasteful they may be to our views, which is the essence of free speech.

In my opinion, the First Amendment is the most important--sacred, even--amendment limiting the government of its control over our speech and our right to assemble peacefully. And that means that if people belonging to an alt-right group or Black Lives Matter want to assemble and promote their views peacefully, that is their right to do so.

As Americans it is each person's right to embrace his or her race, religion, or lifestyle choices, and no American should fear speaking out with pride about what they believe. But none should represent their movements with violence, hate, and racist speech.

To be sure, evil can come in many forms, hate speech being one of them. For us to be a prosperous and united society, we must reject messages of hate while doing all we can to embrace our diversity and individualism.

It is our diversity and individualism that will stoke the coals of entrepreneurship that will help America regain its prosperity. It is our diversity and individualism that ignite the glowing embers of Americanism. It is our diversity and individualism that will once again illuminate our greatness, making us the shining light on the hill that will serve as a beacon of hope to the world.

Reuniting this country does not require heavy-handed government intervention. As a matter of fact, during this time of such extreme political polarization, too much government intervention would be counterproductive. This is change that "We the People" can influence ourselves.

Freedom and liberty come with responsibilities. One such responsibility is to support others' constitutional rights even if they do not align with our personal beliefs. Another responsibility is for us to remain civil toward one another when we express our opposing views. Regardless of our race, our political affiliation, or our personal lifestyle choices, we are first and foremost Americans!

May God bless America!

--–––––v–––––--

G. Russell Holt lives in Rogers.