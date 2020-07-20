Police: 12-year-old boy shot at Little Rock hotel

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 12-year-old boy lying in a Little Rock hotel room bed was struck by gunfire early Sunday, according to a police report.

Police responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the Residence Inn by Marriott, 1401 S. Shackleford Rd., to a report of a possible shooting. There, they met with two adults who were with the boy.

The adults told police they were in their hotel room when there was gunfire outside the building. One of the adults said a round came through a window and struck the the boy in the right shoulder, according to the report.

The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police there was a party underway in one of the hotel rooms, according to the report. Officers conducted a check of a room believed to have hosted the party, and saw one live round and one spent casing, the report states.

Four people were detained and interviewed by detectives. The four people were released, the report states.