Sheriff: Won't cite mask-rule violators

HOT SPRINGS -- The Garland County sheriff's office will not issue citations for violations of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's executive order mandating that masks or facial coverings be worn in public to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Sheriff Mike McCormick said Saturday.

The mandate goes into effect today. Violation of a directive from the secretary of health during this public health emergency is a misdemeanor offense and is punishable by a fine of not less than $100 or more than $500, the directive notes.

"If a business requires the wearing of a mask and a patron does not comply and refuses to leave, Garland County deputies will respond accordingly in unincorporated areas," McCormick said.

"This becomes a criminal matter, rather than a violation of Executive Order 20-43. My decision not to enforce the Executive Order 20-43 does not apply beyond Garland County."

Hutchinson had a conference call with Arkansas sheriffs on Friday to discuss the executive order, McCormick said, and many sheriffs' reluctance to attempt enforcement of the executive order.

"The goal of keeping Arkansans and our visitors safe is universal. Individuals in Garland County are encouraged to comply with the governor's request to wear a mask or facial covering when in public and social distancing is not possible," McCormick said.

"As a constitutional sheriff, I recognize the rights and freedoms of Garland County citizens and will always work to ensure that they are safeguarded," he said.

McCormick said anyone with specific questions about the executive order should call the Arkansas Department of Health at 501-661-2000.

The executive order requires every person in Arkansas to wear a face covering over the mouth and nose in all indoor environments where they are exposed to non-household members and distancing of 6 feet or more cannot be assured and in all outdoor settings where there is exposure to non-household members, unless there exists ample space of 6 feet or more to practice physical distancing.

There are a number of exemptions, which include people younger than 10 years of age; people with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering; people performing job duties where a distance of 6 feet is not achievable, but a mask is inhibitory to the ability to safely and effectively perform the job duty; people participating in athletic activities where a distance of 6 feet is not achievable, but a mask is inhibitory to the activity; people consuming food or drink; people driving alone or with passengers from the driver's household; and people receiving services that require access to the face for security, surveillance, or other purposes may temporarily remove a face covering while receiving those services.