Southwestern Athletic Conference postpones fall sports; decision includes UAPB

The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced Monday it will postpone all fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, effectively ending University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s football, soccer, volleyball and cross country 2020 seasons.

The Democrat-Gazette has reached out to UAPB for comment.

“The conference has started the process of formalizing plans to conduct a competitive schedule for the fall sports during the 2021 spring semester,” the SWAC said in a statement. “Fall sports teams and student-athletes will have the opportunity to attend classes and practices in preparation for a spring 2021 competitive schedule upon return to campus. Student-athletes will have the ability to participate in conditioning, strength training and practices in all sports provided all required local, state, and federal health and safety guidelines are met.”

The SWAC also announced that they are already preparing for a seven-game football season that will begin with an eight-week training period in January. It will include six-conference games and the option to play one non-conference game. Details for other fall sports will be released at another time.

The SWAC noted that there also has been no final decision on winter sports at this time.

“The SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors felt this action was necessary out of growing concern for the health, safety and well-being both mentally and physically of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, team staff, campus faculty, fans and supporters,” the SWAC said. “The SWAC shares in the disappointment that will undoubtedly be felt by student-athletes, fans, and supporters impacted by the postponement of fall sports competition.”