Super Quiz: Epi

Today at 1:54 a.m.

  1. A widespread outbreak of an infectious disease.

  2. A part of a broadcast serial.

  3. An inscription on a tombstone in memory of the person buried there.

  4. A typical or ideal example.

  5. A medical condition that affects the brain and makes you suddenly shake in an uncontrolled way.

  6. A person devoted to refined sensuous enjoyment, especially good food and drink.

  7. A short passage added at the end of a literary work.

  8. A moment when you suddenly realize or understand something important.

  9. A concise, clever, often paradoxical statement.

Answers

  1. Epidemic

  2. Episode

  3. Epitaph

  4. Epitome

  5. Epilepsy

  6. Epicurean

  7. Epilogue

  8. Epiphany

  9. Epigram

