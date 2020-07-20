Super Quiz: Epi

A widespread outbreak of an infectious disease.

A part of a broadcast serial.

An inscription on a tombstone in memory of the person buried there.

A typical or ideal example.

A medical condition that affects the brain and makes you suddenly shake in an uncontrolled way.

A person devoted to refined sensuous enjoyment, especially good food and drink.

A short passage added at the end of a literary work.

A moment when you suddenly realize or understand something important.