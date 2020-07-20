TOP SIX: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock + how much they cost

Pictured below are the six most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during the week of June 15-19, 2020. “Sold” refers to the date on which the real estate deed was recorded by the Pulaski County circuit clerk, irrespective of the actual sale date.

6 Broadview Drive -- Owned by Plateau Vue LLC, this house was sold to Six BVDRLR LLC for $1,780,851.

5414 Sherwood Road -- Owned by Corinne L. and William C. Beck, this house was sold to HRA LLC for $800,000.

21204 Valley View Cove -- Owned by Nancy E. and Jeffrey L. Taylor, a house behind this gate was sold to Gretchan and John Jennings for $748,000.

419 Ensbury Drive -- Owned by HA Custom Homes LLC, this house was sold to Nila K. and Kanti T. Sharolia and the Sharolia Living Trust for $714,000.

12 Adkins Court -- Owned by Sharon A. Adkins and Robert R. Adkins Revocable Trust, a house behind this gate was sold to J. Campbell 615 Holdings for $675,000.