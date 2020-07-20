Men at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, watch the launch of the Amal, or Hope, spacecraft today. Video at arkansasonline.com/720uaemars/. (AP/Jon Gambrell)

UAE's orbiter blasts off for Mars

TOKYO -- A United Arab Emirates spacecraft began its journey to Mars with a blastoff in Japan today in what is the Arab world's first interplanetary mission.

The launch of the spacecraft named Amal, or Hope, marks the start of a seven-month journey to the red planet. Initially planned for July 15, the launch was delayed for five days because of bad weather.

The probe will study the upper atmosphere and monitor climate change while circling Mars for at least two years. The craft is expected to reach Mars in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates 50 years since its formation.

A Japanese H-IIA rocket blasted off from the Tanegashima Space Center on a small southern Japanese island on schedule at 6:58 a.m. local time -- Sunday at 4:58 p.m. CDT.

At Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai, Emirati men in their traditional white kandora robes and women in their black abayas watched transfixed as the rocket lifted off. As its stages separated, a cheer went out from a group of men seated on the floor. They began clapping, one using his mask to wipe away a tear.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the provider of the rocket, said everything had been successful so far.

Two other Mars missions are planned in the coming days by the U.S. and China.

Russia denies vaccine-espionage claims

LONDON -- Russia's ambassador to Britain has rejected allegations that his country's intelligence services sought to steal information about a coronavirus vaccine.

Andrei Kelin said in a BBC interview broadcast Sunday that there was "no sense" in the allegations made last week by the United States, Britain and Canada.

"I don't believe in this story at all, there is no sense in it," he said when asked about the allegations. "I learned about their [the hackers'] existence from British media. In this world, to attribute any kind of computer hackers to any country, it is impossible."

Intelligence agencies in the U.S., Britain and Canada on Thursday accused the hacking group APT29 -- also known as Cozy Bear and believed to be part of Russian intelligence -- of using malicious software to attack academic and pharmaceutical research institutions involved in covid-19 vaccine development. It was unclear whether any useful information was stolen.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also said that "Russian actors" had tried to interfere in last year's general election by "amplifying" stolen government papers online. Kelin said his country had no interest in interfering in British domestic politics.

Iran puts protesters' executions on hold

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran suspended the execution of three young men who participated in a November protest after the country's Supreme Court decided to review their case, state TV reported Sunday.

An appeals court had upheld their death sentence over leading riots, committing robbery and sending video of their activities to foreign media. But lawyers for the three expressed hope that a new review of the case would lead to a nullification of the death sentence.

If the Supreme Court agrees, Iranian law allows those convicted to appeal again even after an appeals court has upheld the original verdict.

The death sentence identifies the three as Amir Hossein Moradi, Mohammad Rajabi and Saeed Tamjidi. Their case has prompted an outcry in the country and a popular hashtag for stopping the implementation of their death sentence topped Iran's Twitter trends and had been retweeted more than 4 million times.

Protests swept across the country in November fueled by anger over the country's anemic economy. Amnesty International reported that at least 300 people were killed in the unrest, many shot dead by security forces, and thousands were detained.

Crowd turns on police breaking up brawl

BERLIN -- German police officers were pelted with bottles to applause from a large crowd after they tried to end a brawl in central Frankfurt early Sunday, leading to clashes that ended with 39 arrests, the city's police force said.

Frankfurt Police Chief Gerhard Bereswill said a small group of police tried to intervene after the brawl involving up to 30 people broke out about 3 a.m. in the city's central Opernplatz square.

Participants in the fight turned on the officers and threw bottles at them, along with others standing nearby, he said. The other 500 to 800 people in the square "began to jeer and clap when bottles hit our colleagues," Bereswill said. Police called in reinforcements, whom he said were also pelted with bottles, and then cleared the square.

Bereswill said police arrested 39 suspected bottle-throwers, eight of whom were still in custody Sunday. Most were men 17-21 from the Frankfurt area, many of them with immigrant roots, he said.

At least five police officers suffered slight injuries and several police cars were damaged, Bereswill said.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

