Walmart to hire 1,000 for new coastal South Carolina warehouse

FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle outside of a Walmart store in Pearl, Miss. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. — Walmart is building a new warehouse in coastal South Carolina that officials said will bring 1,000 jobs to the region.

The $220 million facility will be built in Dorchester County near Ridgeville and should open by the fall of 2021, Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday.

The warehouse will work with the South Carolina Ports Authority to directly import goods into Walmart's supply chain.

The new 3 million square foot warehouse will ship goods to several other smaller distribution centers that send merchandise to about 850 Walmart and Sam's Club stores in the South, company officials said.

The state is giving $5 million to Dorchester County for infrastructure improvements, like sewer or roads, needed for the new warehouse.

The state and region sold Walmart on work to deepen Charleston Harbor for larger cargo ships and the East Coast location that allows quick transportation to a third of the U.S. population, Charleston Regional Development Alliance Board Chair John Hagerty said in a statement.