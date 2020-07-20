Woman killed in Sevier County crash

A 27-year-old woman died after a vehicle she was driving crashed Sunday afternoon in Sevier County.

According to a state police report, Brenda Zaragoza of Wickes was heading north on Melrose Road in Falls Chapel at approximately 1:05 p.m. when she lost control of a 2000 Chevrolet in a curve. The vehicle hit a culvert and an embankment.

Zaragoza was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Johnny Wishar.

In Bradley County, a man suffered fatal injuries after being thrown from his pickup following a rollover crash Saturday afternoon.

A state police report said Samuel N. Clanton, 44, of Hermitage was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado west on Arkansas 8 in Johnsville at 4 p.m. but veered off the right shoulder after coming out of a curve. The release stated that Clanton overcorrected on each of the highway’s shoulders before the vehicle flipped.

Clanton was ejected from the truck and was later pronounced dead.

According to reports for both crashes, weather conditions were clear and roadways were dry.