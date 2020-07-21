Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

3-year-old dead, 15-month-old injured after being found in car in Booneville, authorities say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 3:09 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 3-year-old died and a 15-month-old is in critical condition after the children were found Monday inside a hot car parked outside their mother’s home in Booneville, state police said in a news release.

Their mother, 21-year-old Kaylee Petchenik, called police around 2 p.m. Monday and said her children were missing when she woke up from a nap.

The responding officer found the children unconscious lying on the back floorboard of the vehicle, according to the release. State police said the two girls were "apparent victims of heat."

The older child, Laykn Petchenik, was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. State police said the younger girl, Olivia Petchenik, is in “stable but critical condition” at a hospital in Little Rock, according to the release.

Special agents with Arkansas State Police are investigating the incident and will submit a case file to the Logan County prosecuting attorney for consideration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT