Benton County assessor, collector office closes

Anna Alvarenga (left) of Bethel Heights gets help Thursday from deputy collector Marissa Lunde at the Bentonville revenue office. Go to nwaonline.com/200508Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County assessor and collector's offices at 2401 S.W. D St. are temporarily closed because of covid-19, according to a news release.

Channing Barker, county communications director, said two county employees who work in the building may have been exposed to covid-19. Officials are waiting on test results, she said.

The state Revenue Office in the building was closed Monday, but could open today after a thorough cleaning, said Scott Hardin, Department of Finance and Administration communications director.

The county will notify the public when its offices open, according to the release.

Business with the county assessor and collector can be completed online. Other open county satellite offices include 1428 W. Walnut St. in Rogers, 215 E. Central Ave. in Bentonville, 901 First Ave. SW in Gravette or 707 S. Lincoln St. in Siloam Springs, according to the release.