City rental assistance program, covid-19 relief programs receive federal help

File photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK The city of Fayetteville logo is seen at City Hall on Feb. 14, 2017.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The federal money is here to help residents pay rent and aid local agencies during the pandemic after a nearly two-month wait.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released $436,285 for covid-19 relief in the city Monday. The money, awarded in May, comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The majority of the money, $238,563, will go to a city-led program providing rent and bill assistance for residents. The remaining $197,722 will be distributed among seven agencies providing services to those in need.

About 20 residents requested help soon after the money was made available, said Yolanda Fields, the city's community resources director. Notice was posted to the city's Facebook accounts Monday morning.

Residents who need help with rent or bills should call or email the city's Community Resources Division, Fields said. From there, applicants will have to go to the office at 125 W. Mountain St. and work with a case manager to sign the application and make sure they fit the requirements, she said. If the application is approved, a check will be sent to landlords and utility offices.

Fields said she hopes to start writing checks next week.

"There are lots of people who need help," Fields said.

Grant agreements with the nonprofit groups are being worked on, Fields said. Reimbursements are available for any costs the nonprofit groups have already encountered, she said.

7 Hills Homeless Center will receive the largest amount of the seven agencies at $85,470. The center plans on establishing a temporary camp on 13 acres south of the Walker Family Residential Community near 15th Street to serve as a one-stop spot for those experiencing homelessness who are camping in the area.

Once up and running, resources at the site will include new tents, tarps, sleeping bags, outdoor sanitation facilities and meal deliveries. Case management and health outreach services will also be available.

"We're trying to move as quickly as possible," said Jessica Andrews, 7 Hills chief executive officer. "There's a huge need for this, and there has been for a while."

7 Hills staff members are ordering supplies this week and want to start getting people registered to specific sites at the camp next week, Andrews said, regardless of how quickly items arrive.

About 50 people at a time will be able to stay at the campsite, Andrews said. Campers will have their own space to adhere to social distancing, she said.

Once completed, the site will provide people a safe and secure place to shelter without the need to move around the city for resources or a place to stay, Andrews said.