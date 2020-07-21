Driver dies in fiery Jacksonville crash, police say

A driver was killed in a fiery Jacksonville crash, state police reported.

The male driver, who was not identified in a preliminary report, was driving a Ford F-150 on Old Highway 5 around 4:45 p.m. Monday, when he made a right-hand turn onto Arkansas 107.

He lost control of his vehicle, the report states, left the roadway and struck a tree. His vehicle caught on fire, according to the report.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the county coroner's office. The office could not provide a positive identification of the driver Tuesday afternoon.

Weather was clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report states.

At least 325 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.