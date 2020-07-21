Girardi returns to Bronx without pinstripes

This is a 2020 photo of Joe Girardi of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team. This image reflects the Phillies active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK -- Joe Girardi's new path was evident Monday. And unfamiliar.

So was the result.

Girardi's Philadelphia Phillies tied the New York Yankees 2-2 Monday night in a preseason exhibition after Mauricio Llovera allowed a solo home run in the ninth to pinch-hitter Mike Ford.

A tie was not what he had envisioned.

"That doesn't happen in real baseball," said Girardi, who started his day by watching a simulated intrasquad game. "But, obviously, we've got a long trip back, and we've had a long day of baseball."

About to start his first season as Philadelphia's manager, he was at Yankee Stadium for a prep ahead of his team's pandemic-delayed opener Friday at home against Miami. He had been back just once for an appearance since he was cut loose by the Yankees.

"I always came in through the garage, down the stairs, into the home clubhouse," he said. "We came through the loading dock and from center field all the way around. So that was different."

Not everything was a change.

"I did see a lot of familiar faces in Lou Cucuzza and his clubhouse staff," he said, referring to New York's director of clubhouse operations. "So that seemed kind of normal. But you're on the opposite side, and it's different."

After winning three World Series titles as a catcher with the Yankees, Girardi began his managing career in 2006 with the Marlins, led the team to a 78-84 record and was fired -- before he was voted National League Manager of the Year.

He was hired by the Yankees after the 2007 season to replace Joe Torre, managed New York to its 27th title in 2009 and was let go by the Yankees after the 2017 season. His decade-long record in New York was 910-710, but resulted in just one pennant.

Girardi was hired by the Phillies during the offseason to replace Gabe Kapler and was reunited with shortstop Didi Gregorius, who left the Yankees and agreed to a $14 million, one-year deal.

"He's played extremely well, especially in this 2.0, as we call it," Girardi said. "I think he's grown really fond of his teammates, and his teammates love him."

Gregorius spoke with old teammates before the game, then went 1 for 3 in the tie. He doubled and scored in the first off prospect Deivi Garcia.

Aaron Judge hit a fifth-inning home run off Vince Velasquez, a 428-field, opposite-field drive into the right-field seats for his third home run in two games since returning from a broken rib. Judge was unsure whether to circle the bases because he was allowed to bat with three outs -- DJ LeMahieu had hit into an inning-ending double play, but the Phillies wanted Velasquez to face one more batter.

Garcia, a hard-throwing 21-year-old right-hander, rose last year from Class A to Class AA, then Class AAA where he struggled. He lasted 12/3 innings and 46 pitches against Philadelphia, allowing 2 runs, 4 hits and 2 walks with 1 strikeout.

JT Realmuto hit a run-scoring double in the first. Roman Quinn's RBI single in the second was an unearned run because of Garcia's throwing error on a pickoff attempt to first.

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi, third from right, talks to his coaches during an exhibition baseball game against his former team, the New York Yankees, Monday, July 20, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi, left, approaches first base as a trainer examines Phillies Jean Segura (2) for an injury after he was hit by a pitch thrown by New York Yankees starting pitcher Deivi Garcia during the second inning of an exhibition baseball game, Monday, July 20, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Philadelphia Phillies Didi Gregorius hits a double during the first inning an exhibition baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, July 20, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) is behind the plate. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Philadelphia Phillies Didi Gregorius runs on a double during the first inning an exhibition baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, July 20, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Philadelphia Phillies Didi Gregorius (18) trots past New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez as he scores on J.T. Realmuto's first-inning, RBI double in an exhibition baseball game, Monday, July 20, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Philadelphia Phillies Roman Quinn hits an RBI single during the second inning of an exhibition baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, July 20, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Philadelphia Phillies' Vince Velasquez pitches during an intrasquad baseball game Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Vince Velasquez winds up during the first inning of an exhibition baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, July 20, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)